GNT expanded its Exberry portfolio with the addition of a paprika emulsion. Exberry Shade Vivid Orange is a water-dispersible color formulated from non-GMO paprika. The company said it produced Exberry Shade Vivid Orange using physical processing methods and without the use of chemical solvents.

“There is growing global demand for cost-effective, high-performing coloring ingredients that deliver bright orange hues,” said Frank Engel, product manager at GNT. “We are delighted to now be able to provide an ideal solution in Exberry Shade Vivid Orange. The new color fits perfectly with our commitment to delivering 100% plant-based, non-GMO, responsibly sourced coloring ingredients, made using the most natural processing methods possible.”

Exberry Shade Vivid Orange may be used to replace paprika oleoresin emulsion (E 160c) and Sunset Yellow (E 11), according to GNT. It has a high color intensity that allows for cost-effective low usage levels and can deliver bright shades in a variety of food products, including bakery. The peppers used to create the paprika are cultivated by contract farmers working as part of a partnership agreement and are fully traceable.

www.exberry.com