Handtmann’s HPredict is a predictive maintenance system that monitors critical rotating components inside equipment to help prevent unexpected failures. According to the company, the HPredict predictive maintenance system can boost uptime by as much as 47%, reduce maintenance costs by 17% and extend the life of equipment by 16%.

“HPredict by Handtmann serves as a predictive tool for customers, offering insight into the performance of their equipment’s components and alerting them to potential issues before they escalate into major problems,” said Kelly Tebon, aftermarket business unit manager, Handtmann. “This proactive system enables customers to replace parts ahead of failure, reducing unexpected downtime and allowing for more convenient scheduling of maintenance. Users can customize the level of detail they receive, so if there’s a spike in temperature, vibration or noise, they’ll get a precise alert identifying the affected part, its location and potential causes. Powered by AI, the program continuously improves its diagnostic suggestions based on historical data. While designed for Handtmann equipment, HPredict is also compatible with any machinery featuring rotating parts, such as motors in smokehouses or walk-in coolers.”

The HPredict system is built around compact, digital sensors that install directly onto components with rotating internal parts — like gearboxes, motors and pumps — to continually monitor for consistency and accuracy. HPredict is designed to detect anomalies that can indicate potential failures. This expandable system can be used to monitor a single piece of equipment or an entire plant.

