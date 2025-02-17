MANCHESTER, UK — St Pierre Bakery launched its first above the line campaign in the United States Feb. 3 via Connected TV.

The video has a playful message of “French superiority” to emphasize the quality of the brand, St Pierre said.

“The St Pierre brand is at a very exciting stage of development, primed to build brand awareness in line with the strong regional distribution we’ve secured over the past two years,” said Kayleigh Swift, US brand manager at St Pierre. “The new creative captures the personality of the brand and perfectly blends the French flair and challenger spirit for which St Pierre is known.”

The Connected TV ad will be played in the Pacific, Mountain, West North Central, East North Central and West South Central regions, according to the company.

The campaign, titled “Eat Avec Respect” also has been launched across digital channels for St Pierre and retailers.

“Like everything we do, the campaign is rooted in insight,” Swift said. “Our brand truth is that the quality of our brioche is outstanding — it’s elite and so much more than ‘everyday bread.’ The cultural truth is that from art to romance and fashion to food, it’s widely accepted that the French just do it better — and they know it, too. What’s more, the French are fiercely protective of what is dear to them, and passionate in sharing frustrations if others don’t show the same respect.”

St Pierre said the ad depicts tearful French characters pleading for the US audience to treat the brioche with respect.

“The new campaign delivers satire with a playfully self-aware wink — dramatizing the imagined response of the French when brioche is not given the reverence it deserves,” Swift said. “We see anguish and despair at the way Americans treat sacred St Pierre brioche, culminating in a plea for more serious appreciation: ‘Eat avec respect’. It’s a concept we’ve tested in multiple markets and after a successful UK launch last summer, we’ve refined the ad to appeal to a US audience.”

Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV

. The company’s products include brioche buns, brioche bagels and brioche sub rolls. Specialty products include chocolate chip brioche loaf, croissants, chocolate and hazelnut rolled crepe, brioche waffles and brioche cinnamon twist. The company said its business was inspired by the Parisian cafe culture with “a passion for quality and a love of good brioche, pastries, crepes and waffles."







