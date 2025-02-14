WASHINGTON — The US Senate has confirmed Trump cabinet nominees Brooke Rollins as secretary of the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as secretary of the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

With the full Senate convening on Feb. 13, Rollins as expected gained easy approval in a 72-28 vote. Kennedy, however, squeaked by in a mostly party-line vote of 52-48, with former Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell being the lone opposing GOP vote.

“As Secretary Kennedy and Secretary Rollins begin their service at the US Department of Health and Human Services and US Department of Agriculture, the American Bakers Association reaffirms commercial baking manufacturers’ unwavering commitment to food safety and consumer trust,” the American Bakers Association (ABA) said in a statement on the appointments. “ABA remains steadfast in our collaboration with HHS, USDA and other regulatory agencies to lead science-based decision-making at the federal level and uphold the highest standards of food safety and quality. The commercial baking sector operates under the principle of continuous improvement and constantly monitors developments in science, peer-reviewed literature, and global regulatory assessments in furtherance of its mission to provide safe and nutritious foods to the nation.” RFK Jr. survived contentious hearings by two Senate committees to earn the HHS appointment. Senators, primarily Democrats, grilled him over questions surrounding his acceptance of vaccines and science-based research, litigation against drug companies and scrutiny of food companies.

In the hearings, GOP Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, a physician, appeared conflicted over supporting Kennedy due to his lukewarm responses on the validity of vaccines and accepted scientific research. But following post-hearing discussions with the nominee, Cassidy ended up backing the president’s choice. A giant organization, HHS includes such key agencies as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

“HHS and FDA are critical agencies for ensuring the safety and affordability of our food and drug supply,” said Leslie Sarasin, president and chief executive officer of FMI-The Food Industry Association. “FMI and our members congratulate the newly confirmed secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services and look forward to collaborating with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. – and the new teams at HHS and FDA – to ensure that policies and regulations enhance safety and affordability and do not unnecessarily drive up food or drug costs.”

Sarasin added, “We are ready to begin working with Secretary Kennedy to strengthen our nation’s complex and interconnected food and drug supply chain while reducing regulatory burdens to ensure that all Americans have access to safe, nutritious and affordable food.”

Will RKF Jr. create turbulence for the food industry?

Still, industry observers said RFK Jr. — as leader of the new administration’s “make America healthy again” (MAHA) movement — poses a significant concern to packaged food companies based on his past comments on food processing and ingredients. A surge in MAHA support, they explained, may lead to a public bashing of processed food companies and amplify calls for a regulatory crackdown.

Pressure on the industry already had escalated in January, when consumers saw the FDA ban Red No. 3 coloring from food and beverages, the US Surgeon General call for a cancer risk warning on alcoholic beverage labels, California order a warning label on foods identified as ultra-processed and the FDA propose front-of-pack nutrition labels for most packaged foods.

Sounding a cooperative note, Sarah Gallo, senior vice president of federal affairs at the Consumer Brands Association, extended a hand to Kennedy in response to his HHS confirmation.

“The makers of America’s household brands deliver safe, affordable and convenient products that consumers want, need and trust,” Gallo said. “Keeping consumers and their families safe is our No. 1 priority. The federal regulatory agencies within HHS operate under a science- and risk-based mandate, and it is critical that framework remains under the new administration. As the largest domestic manufacturing employer, supporting more than 22 million American jobs, we stand ready to work with Secretary Kennedy and qualified experts within HHS to support public health, build consumer trust and promote consumer choice.”

The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) voiced its support for Kennedy’s aims to lighten the regulatory burden on food producers and reduce chronic disease via the consumption of more healthful and nutritious foods.

“We look forward to working with Mr. Kennedy to advance the health of Americans by encouraging consumption of fresh, wholesome and nutritious dairy foods and protecting our nation’s consumers from foodborne illnesses,” said Michael Dykes, IDFA president and CEO. “For too long, inflexible, burdensome regulations have stifled innovation and production efficiencies for dairy processors while outdated nutrition policies have discouraged Americans from consuming milk, yogurt, cheese and other wholesome dairy products that contribute essential nutrients — including calcium, potassium, vitamin D and protein — to our diets. America’s dairy industry stands ready to support Mr. Kennedy’s efforts to combat chronic disease, reduce foodborne illnesses and ensure all Americans have access to safe and affordable dairy nutrition.”

Rollins garners broad support

Meanwhile, Rollins drew widespread plaudits for her confirmation as USDA chief from the food and agricultural sectors, just as she had for her nomination by Trump back in November. Industry trade groups applauded her policy know-how, Washington experience and degree in agricultural development from Texas A&M University.

Rollins – currently president and CEO of the America First Policy Institute and former director of the Domestic Policy Council and assistant to the president for strategic initiatives in Trump’s first term – takes the reins at a key time for the USDA, amid ongoing farm bill and trade negotiations, potential budget cuts for programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the development of the 2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, which are jointly issued with HHS.

“I appreciate Mrs. Rollins committing to getting the much-needed economic assistance for wheat producers rolled out during her confirmation hearing, as well as her interest in getting a long-term, meaningful farm bill signed into law this year that strengthens the farm safety net,” said Chandler Goule, CEO of the National Association of Wheat Growers. “NAWG looks forward to working with you to deliver real results for wheat growers and rural America.”

As USDA secretary, Rollins will oversee 29 agencies and offices with 100,000 employees at more than 4,500 locations in the United States and internationally. She joins the department at a “critical time for America’s farmers and ranchers,” according to Zippy Duvall, president of the American Farm Bureau Federation.

“Farm and ranch families are looking for a champion and a voice as they continue to face economic headwinds, labor challenges and uncertainty over the rural impacts of Washington’s current policy debates,” Duvall said. “Ms. Rollins will need to hit the ground running to ensure the administration understands the challenges farmers and ranchers are facing.

“With a heart for agriculture and rural America, we’re confident she’ll prioritize the distribution of disaster and economic aid, ensure adequate staffing for the essential functions of USDA agencies, keep USDA’s contractual promises with farmers, advocate for trade policy that maintains and grows markets for our agricultural products, and work with Congress to pass a modernized farm bill.”

Caleb Ragland, president of the American Soybean Association (ASA), said his group aims to partner with Rollins on a range of priorities, “from the farm bill and biotechnology to biofuels support and agricultural trade, all of which have a significant impact on U.S. soybean farmers and the broader agricultural community.”

“Additionally, ASA is committed to working with Secretary Rollins as USDA reviews conservation programs,” Ragland added. “Soy growers are dedicated to land preservation and actively participate in initiatives like Projects for Climate Smart Commodities and NRCS’ Environmental Quality Incentives Program. These programs are vital to support farmers’ conservation goals, and ASA appreciates the secretary’s commitment to advancing USDA’s role in this important area.”

Julie Anna Potts, president and CEO of the Meat Institute, said Rollins’ “passion for agriculture is clear” and called her “a strong advocate for the entire agriculture and food value chain from production to harvest and beyond.”

Potts added, “We will work with Secretary Rollins to ensure the Dietary Guidelines for Americans focus is on improving dietary habits with real-world recommendations. It is important to provide clear dietary guidance to consumers on how they can include the meat products they need and want in their diets and also produce a positive, measurable health impact.”