WASHINGTON — The average price paid for white pan bread increased 1.3¢ per lb in January, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The increase follows a decrease of 0.4¢ per lb in December and 2.1¢ per lb in November. The price of whole wheat bread, meanwhile, decreased, falling 3.6¢ per lb after climbing 7.2¢ per lb in December.

The national average retail price of white pan bread was 192.5¢, up 1.3¢ per lb from December but down 10.8¢ from January 2024.

At 276¢ per lb, the national average price for whole wheat bread was down 3.6¢ from December but up 12.9¢ per lb from January 2024.

The national average price of family flour in January was 56.1¢, up 1.3¢ from December and up 0.7¢ from a year ago.

The national average price for spaghetti and macaroni in June was 136.6¢ per lb, down 1.4¢ from December and down 5.9¢ from January 2024. Chocolate chip cookies were 489.5¢ per lb, up 12.2¢ per lb from December but down 12.4¢ from January 2024.

The national average price of white long-grain rice in January was 100.8¢, down 2.4¢ from December but up 0.8¢ from January 2024.