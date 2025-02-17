BLOOMINGTON, MINN. — Seven Sundays is launching a new line of cereals called Little Crispies.

The cereal is made with sorghum, which “pops and crisps like rice and corn” but contains more protein than quinoa in addition to requiring less water for growth than corn,” according to the company. Little Crispies is also made with coconut oil and honey and without artificial ingredients. The cereal also is gluten-free.

The cereal comes in three flavors: cinnamon toast, described as “warm, spiced perfection with a touch of cinnamon in every bite”; honey almond, described as “sweet, nutty, and naturally delicious with wildflower honey and crunchy almonds”; and cocoa crunch, described as “a chocolate lover’s dream, with rich Dutch cocoa and real dates for a touch of sweetness,” Seven Sundays said.

“At Seven Sundays, we’re always looking for ways to think outside of the box and bring consumers something both nostalgic and new,” said Hannah Barnstable, founder of Seven Sundays. “Unlike traditional rice cereals, Little Crispies are made with sorghum — an ancient grain that’s been a secret weapon in our Mueslis for years. It’s grown right here in the US, packed with nutrients, and is naturally gluten-free. Whether you’re enjoying the Little Crispies for breakfast with the kids, as a car ride snack, or even as a late-night treat, these cereals are the perfect way to start or end your day.”

Seven Sundays Little Crispies is available online and at Whole Foods and Sprouts stores for $7.99 per bag.