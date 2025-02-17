ORLANDO, FLA. — Sarah Tsocanos, R&D manager, cookies and crackers, The Campbell’s Co., won the American Society of Baking’s (ASB) Rising Baker Award at BakingTech 2025, held Feb. 16-18 in Orlando.

The Rising Baker award recognizes young professionals who have gone above and beyond to improve the baking industry, demonstrating exceptional commitment and talent in their professions.

“It was especially Sarah’s commitment to the baking community that inspired the recognition,” said Peter Rasmussen, industry segment business driver for Festo USA and Rising Baker award chair. “Her passion for the baking community positions her as a leader, and she is poised to shape the industry’s future and inspire the next generation.”

In her role at Camden, NJ-based Campbell’s, Tsocanos has been instrumental in developing new products for many of the company’s iconic Pepperidge Farm brands, including Goldfish, Milano and Farmhouse. She has also led cost-saving initiatives and business continuity projects for the company, and provides support for its manufacturing facilities across the country.

Tsocanos additionally serves as a volunteer leader for ASB, including positions on the board of directors and finance committee. She graduated with a degree in bakery science from Kansas State University in 2014 and has worked at Campbell’s ever since.

In accepting the award, Tsocanos said her journey into the industry began by baking with her mom and grandmother in her childhood home in Birmingham, Ala. While she originally planned to be a teacher, she said her deep connection with food and baking brought her to the industry.

“I knew I wanted to make an impact doing something I love,” Tsocanos said. “Baking brought me such deep joy and fulfillment and was something that already felt so ingrained into my identity.

“I’m deeply humbled to receive this award today, but if it’s possible, I’m even more humble to know that there’s so much more rising left to do in my career,” she added.