ORLANDO, FLA. — The American Society of Baking (ASB) gave the Robert A. Fischer Distinguished Service Award posthumously to Nathan Norris, Sr., the late director of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) for Highland Baking Co., Northbrook, Ill.

Norris became the 25th baking professional to receive the Fischer award, which was created in 2000 and recognizes outstanding service and leadership by an individual to the society. It is awarded annually and presented during ASB’s yearly BakingTech conference.

A champion of DEI for the baking industry, Norris joined ASB’s board of directors in 2016 and became the organization’s secretary and treasurer in 2020. An active ASB member, he was on the society’s board twice and served as third vice chair when he passed away last year. He was slated to be ASB’s 2027-2028 board chair.

Presenting the award was Xochitl Cruz, ASB chair and vice president of sweet goods operations for Bimbo Bakeries USA, Horsham, Pa.

She said Norris lived a life that emphasized that “everyone deserved to be treated with respect,” adding that he believed people are a bakery’s greatest asset, a philosophy that he carried throughout his career.

She noted his “people-first mentality” was a focus in his service to the society whether it was in his official capacity or at a trade show where “he treated everybody with a warm smile” who asked questions and listened to answers “with an open mind and without judgment.”

Cruz also emphasized that Norris’ core principle was that diversity brings new perspectives that lead to actionable results. She summed his philosophy with one word, TEAM, which stands for “together, everyone achieves more.”

Last year, the society changed the process for the award. First, ASB’s professional staff considered many volunteers and narrowed the candidate list to three finalists.

In the selection of the Fischer award, ASB considers several factors, including developing new programs and concepts that deliver impactful results. The staff also recognizes individuals who go above and beyond in their commitment to the society and devote their time, talent and passion to the ASB on a regular basis.

Next, the nominees are presented to the ASB board, which selected Norris as this year’s recipient.