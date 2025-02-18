MARSHFIELD, WIS. — Nelson-Jameson, a distributor for the food processing industry, and Gourmet Ingredients, a culinary food industry supplier of clean label ingredients formulated from onions, shallots and garlic, have formed a partnership to develop clean label products.

Through the partnership, Nelson-Jameson will combine its products, including spices, herbs, peppers and others with products from Gourmet Ingredients.

Nelson-Jameson operates distribution centers in Turlock, Calif.; Jerome, Idaho; Amarillo, Texas; and Marshfield, Wis.

“Nelson-Jameson’s mission to offer the best ingredients and solutions to food manufacturers is strengthened by our partnership with Gourmet Ingredients,” said Peter Kempe, senior vice president of strategy and business development, ingredients at Nelson-Jameson. “Mixing the quality of Gourmet Ingredients’ onion juice concentrates with Nelson-Jameson’s food processing solutions and expertise, will benefit customers and consumers for years to come.”

Gourmet Ingredients supplies such products as onion concentrate, onion powder, onion oil and onion puree.

The products may be used in applications for ready meals, meat, baked foods, vegetarian products, soups and sauces and spices.

“As consumers’ tastes and preferences evolve, it’s increasingly important to offer clean label alternatives that enhance taste and presentation while reducing sodium, sugar, and additives,” said Ronald de Wild, commercial director of Gourmet Ingredients. “Our farming and storage operations guarantee a reliable, year-round supply of raw materials, ensuring continuous ingredient production.”