Cookies come in many varieties. They may be chewy or crunchy or both. They may be soft or have soft fillings. Each variety presents unique challenges when replacing eggs.

“Modern egg replacers offer targeted solutions to mitigate challenges, ensuring the desired eating experience and product quality,” said Greg Manis, director of marketing and communications, MGP Ingredients. “Chewy and crunchy cookies are generally more adaptable to egg replacers. Their texture relies on sugar and fat content, allowing alternative ingredients to perform adequately.”

But soft and filled cookies are more challenging because soft cookies depend heavily on eggs for moisture retention, structure and cohesion, he continued.

“Removing eggs can result in a dry or crumbly texture unless carefully balanced with moisture-retaining replacers,” Manis said. “Deposited cookies, which often contain higher egg content, are particularly tricky as eggs contribute significantly to their volume and texture.”

It’s important to note that egg replacers may perform differently in varied cookie applications. One may work well in an extruded cookie while another works well in a deposited cookie.

“In general, the greater the amount of egg replaced, the greater the challenge,” said Ashley Beech, product development manager, bakery applications, Corbion.

Some functions of eggs can be replaced, but not all of them, in particular the taste. Formulators will need to add it as a separate flavor.

“Plant-based replacers may also impart inherent off-notes, including beany or earthy profiles, which can impact the overall sensory experience,” said Amanda Bromfield, technical manager, milling and baking solutions at ADM. “Finding the right combination of solutions to replace eggs while also addressing these potential complications is key to developing appealing egg-free cookies.”

When it comes to prioritizing egg functions, binding tends to be the most desired by cookie bakers. Binder is a term that covers a variety of physical interactions.

“The general outcome of a binder is a softer texture,” said Christine Nowakowski, category innovation advisor for indulgence, Cargill. “This can be achieved with hydrocolloids or long polymers, such as syrups, soluble fibers, proteins and starches that hold water. There are also small molecules that can act as humectants, such as fructose or honey. They hold water but may also affect water activity. Additionally, emulsifiers such as lecithin from soy or aquafaba can help the miscibility of water and oil in a system, also contributing to soft texture.”

Cargill’s portfolio includes starches, plant proteins and functional systems. These ingredients can help with partial egg replacement.

“ADM’s approach to reformulating cookies leverages the company’s vast ingredient pantry, including plant-based protein ingredients and systems, wholesome ingredients like beans, pulses and ancient grains, sweetening solutions, plant-based fats and oils, naturally derived flavors and colors, and sophisticated flavor modulation technology,” Bromfield said. “By adjusting the formulation incrementally, we consider how removing or replacing eggs may affect each element, addressing functionality, moisture, stability, mouthfeel, flavor and appearance.”

Ardent Mills recently entered the egg replacement space with a chickpea-based system that is a direct substitute for both dried and liquid whole eggs. Amounts depend on the application.

“It is made with chickpea flour and a proprietary blend of ingredients,” said Laurie Scanlin, principal scientist, Ardent Mills “Chickpeas impart a similar yellow color to eggs and also have nutritious and functional proteins.”

During the development of J&K’s soy protein-based egg replacer system, the company performed several tests on different kinds of cookies, including regular and mini chocolate chip, soft-baked sugar cookies and oatmeal raisin cookies.

“At 50% replacement, we obtained comparable results in texture, emulsifications, structure, color, taste and moisture retention to real egg formulations,” said Michael Chancafe, senior bakery applications scientist, J&K Ingredients. “The challenge is to replace the eggs at 100% and provide the same functionality. Optimizing the formula is key to understanding the priorities for the baker.”

Ingredient technology has come a long way in providing bakers with many alternatives when it comes to partially or fully replacing eggs.

Corbion’s solutions for egg replacement provide the necessary tolerance to maintain product volume while also offering the resilience needed to endure processes like injection, handling and distribution, Beech explained.

“Built on functional proteins, they often match or even surpass the protein content of eggs,” she said. “They can be used as a one-to-one replacement for dried whole egg. Corbion also has a line of egg extenders that contain a portion of egg to give bakers the flexibility of reduced egg costs while maintaining the functionality of whole eggs.”

MGP Ingredients offers wheat protein isolates as an egg replacer for cookies. These isolates mimic the binding and structural functionalities of eggs, ensuring cookies maintain their integrity and texture even when eggs are fully removed.

“When using wheat protein isolates, the process typically begins with converting liquid eggs into a combination of dry eggs and water,” Manis said. “Online egg conversion guidelines are helpful in determining the minimal water needed. Bakers can then replace the dry eggs with an equivalent amount of wheat protein isolate, adjusting the water content as necessary to achieve the desired dough consistency.”

Wheat protein isolates provide binding properties critical for cookie dough stability.

“Additionally, these isolates do not impart a noticeable flavor, allowing other cookie flavors, such as vanilla, to shine,” Manis said. “For applications where egg flavor is critical, vegan egg flavor options from flavor suppliers can be incorporated to enhance the final product.”

J&K Ingredients offers several wheat-based egg replacer systems designed for specific cookie varieties. The blends include enzymes and often emulsifiers to assist with performing multiple functions. There is one made specifically for the commercial production of oatmeal cookies.

“Currently, J&K Ingredients is working on a 100% replacement and has had success at 75% replacement as well as 100% for select baked goods applications,” Chancafe said. “We are exploring two sources of protein — whey and wheat, and a combination of them — together with recent enzyme technology developments. Analytical results demonstrated that this new technology matches 92% of organoleptic characteristics, such as height, volume and firmness, according to texture analyzer and volume meter analysis.”

Manildra recently released a line of egg replacers to accommodate different product types. There are two options specific to cookies.

“They are based on finished product targets,” Carson said. “Our recommendation is to replace whole eggs one-for-one based on solids. For example, if you are using 100 lbs of dry whole eggs you will use 100 lbs of the egg replacer.”

When doing this, Brook Carson, vice president of research and development, Manildra Group USA, said a longer bake time may be necessary. This is a result of different proteins having different set temperatures, as compared to eggs.

Burcon NutraScience Corp. offers canola protein for partial or full egg replacement in cookies. When replacing eggs, the ingredient may provide up to 30% of cost-in-use savings.

“Chocolate chip cookies using canola protein exhibit soft, chewy and rich flavor characteristics,” said Sarah Medina, lead research and development scientist at Burcon. “The additional benefit of replacing eggs with Burcon’s canola protein is the added bonus of high-protein content and a natural sweet note associated with the protein.”

There is an emerging egg substitute that is bioidentical to the chicken egg. Onego Bio, which developed the ingredient, aims to offer greater consistency, longer shelf life and protection from market price fluctuations, all while maintaining quality and performance. But because it is bioidentical to the egg, it remains an allergen. It is, however, recognized as an animal-free egg product.

Egg replacers are not a one-size fits all when it comes to use in cookies. Some are only designed to partially replace eggs for cost savings, while others may assist with a vegan claim. Identifying financial targets and label claims up front helps with the replacement process.

This article is an excerpt from the February 2025 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Egg Replacement, click here.