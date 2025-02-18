PALM BEACH, FLA. — Carl Allegretti, who has been president of Arbor Investments since joining the private equity firm in 2020, has been promoted to co-chief executive officer.

In his new position, Allegretti will report to and serve as co-CEO with Gegory J. Purcell, who is a founder of Arbor investments and is its chairman, in addition to his role as co-CEO.

Allegretti will continue to oversee Arbor’s deal flow, talent procurement and investor relations.

Before joining Arbor about five years ago, Allegretti was chairman and CEO of Deloitte Tax LLP where he had oversight over about 10,000 tax and advisory professionals. With Deloitte he also headed the group’s global private practice and was the vice chairman of the firm’s US board of directors and was a member of Deloitte’s global board of directors.

Together with Allegretti’s elevation, Arbor said John Jordan has been promoted to president, reporting to Allegretti. Jordan will have oversight of all the Arbor portfolio companies and will oversee deployment of the firm’s functional resources and operating partners.

Jordan has been with Arbor since 2023, serving as chief operating officer. Before that he spent 30 years in operational roles at Ornua, a Dublin-based dairy cooperative. Jordan served as a board member of DPI Specialty Foods, Inc., an Arbor portfolio company that distributes specialty food products to US retailers.

With the promotions, Arbor said its management committee will include Purcell, Allegretti, Jordan and Tim Fallon, senior operating partner.

The firm said that over the last several years, it has strengthened the “in-house functional talent” across its team, citing expertise gained in supply chain, operations, food safety, branding, legal, human resources and finance.

“We have an operationally intensive investing model that works,” Purcell said. “Carl started the transformation of the firm when he joined, and these latest promotions now align the towering strengths of Carl and John to where we need them most. With decades of business relationship experience, we want Carl out in the field cultivating new opportunities and recruiting talent. John is one of the top food CEOs in the game and he has quickly demonstrated his value to Arbor. It’s time for him to run our $3 billion food conglomerate portfolio. I congratulate both on their well-earned promotions.”

Established in 1999, Arbor Investments is a private equity firm specializing in the food, beverage and related sectors. To date, the firm has acquired or invested in more than 85 companies.