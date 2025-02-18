ROYAL CITY, WASH. — Cascade Milling is expanding its organic flour milling facility in central Washington with a new building as well as upgrading its retail packaging line, the latter of which is expected to make its packaging process more efficient and flexible.

Cascade Milling said the upgrades will allow it to offer private label products for its range of organic flours, grains and baking mixes.

“We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our facility and the upgrades to our retail packaging line,” said Justin Brown, owner and chief executive officer of Cascade Milling. “The new building and enhanced packaging line are a testament to our commitment to continuous improvement and innovation. We are also delighted to offer private label organic flours, grains, and baking mixes, further expanding our product offerings to meet the needs of our customers.”

Founded in February 2015, Cascade Milling is a family-owned, vertically integrated operation that grows several thousand acres of organic wheat and other crops near the Columbia River in central Washington, and its mill (near the company’s farm in the Columbia Basin) produces several million lbs of organic flour per year.

Cascade Milling also said it recently donated eight tons of its organic pancake and waffle mix to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank in support of relief efforts for those affected by the recent fires in the Los Angeles area. The donation equates to about 323,000 pancakes or waffles, Cascade Milling said.