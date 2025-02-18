ORLANDO, FLA. — Despite the popularity of low-carb diets and the noise around GLP-1s and ultraprocessed foods, Ardent Mills’ consumer research, Grain Trend to Table, found that consumers generally have a positive view of grains.

At the Cereals & Grains Milling & Baking Division’s Spring Technical Meeting, Matthew Schueller, director of marketing insights and analytics, Ardent Mills, reviewed the findings of its study, which surveyed 10,000 US consumers over the age of 18, who were responsible for their household’s food sourcing.

The research found that not only did 59% of consumers agree that grains are the cornerstone of American diets, but 46% say they plan to eat more grains in the next year.

“This was not something that we expected to uncover as we analyzed this data,” Schueller said. “Interestingly, when we look at the age group that’s driving this, it’s the young consumers: 18 to 24 and 25 to 34.”

Schueller noted that the findings had been distilled into five major trends around grains: Ingredients Matter, Heritage Is Hero, Adding With Intent, a Desire to Do Good, and Indulge Me. Consumers reported that ingredients played a role in what they choose to eat, and they’re concerned about what they are putting in their bodies. More than half of consumers reported that their cultural background influenced their food choices. When it comes to health and wellness, restrictive eating is out, and consumers are seeking foods that add long-term benefits to their lives. People also reported wanting their food choices to be good for the planet. Despite an interest in health, nutrition and ingredients, indulgence is not something consumers are willing to give up as they make their food choices.

“There aren’t a lot of surprises in these trends, but there is a lot of actionability and opportunity for the grain industry,” he said. “The favorability that consumers have for grains drive and facilitate each of these trends.”

The study showed how often consumers participated in each of the five trends, and unsurprisingly, Indulge Me had the most broad participation.

“I believe the data shows that consumers are in charge, and the food industry is working very hard to keep up with consumers’ concerns as they are changing their priorities and what they will buy and what they won’t buy,” Schueller said. “There’s an opportunity for all stakeholders in the industry to elevate.”

Fifty-two percent of consumers indicated in the study that they wish they knew more about grains and what they bring to food. Two-thirds of those consumers reported that if they knew more, they would eat more grains and grain-based foods.

“Consumers know of grains, but just imagine if they knew about grains,” Schueller said. “We call it the grain IQ gap: Consumers think they know about grains, but anything we can share with them as an industry about grains, especially specific grains, we’ll only elevate that.”