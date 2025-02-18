ORLANDO, FLA. — Increasing levels of protein and fiber, stressing portion control and adding savory flavors are ways that baked food manufacturers may succeed in the developing age of GLP-1 agonist medications for diabetes and weight loss, said Megan Passman, senior global insights manager for Corbion.

“This is really a health care revolution,” she said Feb. 17 at the American Society of Baking’s BakingTech 2025 in Orlando. “It’s not going away anytime soon.”

GLP-1 agonist medications mimic a naturally produced hormone in glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) to curb appetite and slow digestion, Passman said, noting about 6% of the US population is on GLP-1 medications, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. A Goldman Sachs report estimated 70 million Americans could be on GLP-1 medications by 2028, she noted.

“We know as more supply becomes available and insurance coverage changes, the landscape of this consumer will be constantly changing,” Passman said.

A Corbion proprietary survey from 2024 found 77% of users said they had decreased food consumption since starting the medication. In the baked foods category, 48% said they were purchasing bread less often, 38% said the same for cereal and 37% said the same for sweet goods.

“They are eating fewer meals and snacks throughout the day, consuming less at each sitting and being more selective in the foods that they eat,” Passman said.

GLP-1 users look at protein, calories, sugars, carbohydrates and total fat on nutrition labels. Passman said the Vital Pursuit cauliflower crust chicken bacon ranch piada targets GLP-1 users in that its packaging calls out protein and fiber content. An example of portion control comes in the Healthy Choice Simply Steamers Southwest-style chicken burrito bowl, a single-serve item.

GLP-1 users tend to desire savory flavors.

“These users want excitement,” Passman said, giving the example of Kind savory snacks with roasted nuts and jalapeños.

Protein bars and bread in a half-loaf package also may appeal to GLP-1 users.

“I would recommend starting with your current product,” Passman said of a GLP-1 strategy. “Does it appeal to this user? If it doesn’t, why not? If it does, OK, how do we communicate that on pack?”

Innovation already is happening in the baking industry.

“I think we’ve just touched the surface,” Passman said. “I’m really curious to see what we can come up with towards the end of this year, knowing this type of user is not going away anytime soon.”