Baking Transparency: Rebuild Consumer Trust in 2025

25
Feb
2025
Consumer trust in food safety and transparency has been on the decline in recent years. This presents a pivotal opportunity for bakery manufacturers to take action to rebuild confidence with these skeptical consumers. In today’s environment, shoppers are increasingly cautious of the food they purchase, driven by concerns over ingredient transparency, food recalls, and sustainability. For bakeries, failing to address these concerns could lead to a loss of consumer loyalty and market share, but rising to the challenge presents an opportunity to lead the way in rebuilding trust.
Transparency and clean label strategies are essential in today’s market, driven by evolving consumer expectations for healthier, more sustainable, and traceable food choices. For bakery manufacturers, these trends offer a pathway to not only meet consumer needs but also strengthen brand loyalty and differentiate themselves in an increasingly competitive landscape. By understanding the nuances of clean label demands and addressing operational challenges, bakeries can pave the way for a brighter future where trust is baked into every product.
Recent surveys reveal a decline in consumer confidence in the safety of food. According to the 2024 IFIC Food and Health Survey, overall trust in the U.S. food supply dropped to 62% this year—a sharp decline from 78% in 20121. This shift has been driven by growing concerns about food recalls, negative media coverage, and a perceived lack of transparency among food manufacturers.
Consumers are becoming more vigilant about bakery products specifically. Shoppers now scrutinize ingredient lists for clarity and simplicity, seeking products that align with their health and wellness goals. While this increased attention may seem daunting, it’s also an opportunity for bakery manufacturers to rise to the challenge and rebuild trust by delivering the transparency consumers crave.
The term "clean label" is often used, but its meaning varies depending on consumer priorities. For bakeries, embracing these nuances can create a significant impact.
Ingredient Simplifications
Many consumers view clean label as a promise of simplicity. They want to see fewer ingredients on labels and prefer those that are easy to recognize and understand. Claims like “made from real ingredients” or “contains recognized ingredients” resonate deeply with shoppers looking for products they can trust. For example, replacing complex chemical names with straightforward ingredients like cultured wheat or vinegar can help bakeries better align with consumer demands. A 2023 Corbion study found that 91% of consumers prioritize ingredient lists written in clear language—an indication that simplicity matters2.
Ingredient Replacements
Other consumers define clean label through the elimination of artificial additives and preservatives. Transitioning to clean-label alternatives that maintain functionality while supporting nutritional goals is essential. For bakeries, this often looks like transitioning conventional ingredients like DATEM or mono- and diglycerides, for natural alternatives. Another common clean-label approach could be replacing ingredients like calcium propionate and fumaric acid with a natural preservative such as vinegar or cultured wheat. This approach simplifies the label while incorporating ingredients that achieve preservation goals and resonate with consumers looking for natural and familiar choices.
Ingredient Emphasis
Some consumers place the highest value on ingredient sourcing and claims. Words like “organic,” “non-GMO,” or “high in protein” appeal to health-conscious shoppers seeking transparency in the origins and benefits of their food.
For bakeries, highlighting ingredient certifications and sourcing practices can create a strong connection with these consumers. Emphasizing health-forward claims, such as products made with high-fiber flours or sustainably sourced grains, can differentiate brands in a crowded market. One call out, adding additional ingredients like protein or fiber can impact the overall handling of the dough. Higher protein content can introduce challenges in dough handling and consistency. Proteins interact with water differently, which can result in a dough that is either too stiff or too sticky, making processes like mixing, shaping, and baking more complex. Maintaining the right water balance is essential for achieving proper hydration, dough consistency, and overall performance.
To address these challenges, bakers can fine-tune protein blends to optimize both functionality and flavor. Using enzymes or hydrocolloids can enhance dough extensibility while adjusting water ratios ensures the dough meets hydration needs.
Transparency is no longer optional in today’s bakery industry—it’s a necessity. To lead the trust revolution, bakery manufacturers and suppliers must take a proactive approach. With the right strategies and tools, the bakery industry can turn this challenge into an opportunity. Together, we can bake trust into every product and foster lasting loyalty with consumers who value transparency and authenticity.
To summarize here are three high-level key strategies to evaluate and implement in your bakery portfolios:
Consumers increasingly demand transparency, and the ingredient label is often the first thing they examine. A simplified ingredient statement not only meets this demand but also signals that a product is minimally processed and crafted with care. With product development cycles growing shorter to keep pace with evolving consumer expectations, navigating this process can feel overwhelming. You don’t have to do it alone—our applications team is here to help. Partner with Corbion R&D scientists to review your formula and identify opportunities to remove ingredients without compromising product quality.
2. Transition to Clean Label Alternatives
Replacing artificial additives with functional, natural solutions is essential for earning consumer trust. Corbion’s expertise in clean-label formulation ensures that bakers can achieve this transition seamlessly. Our teams collaborate with you at every step, from benchtop testing to pilot plant validation and full-scale production, to optimize your formula. Whether it’s transitioning to a natural mold inhibition solution or removing ingredients like DATEM, Corbion’s solutions allow bakers to meet consumer demands without compromising product performance.
3. Partner with a Trusted Expert
Partnering with ingredient suppliers like Corbion can provide the support and expertise needed to navigate these challenges. Corbion’s commitment to clean label innovation, along with its advanced modeling tools and technical expertise, empowers bakeries to deliver transparency while maintaining operational excellence. Our teams of bakery application scientists and technical service members, and our portfolio of dough conditioners, shelf-life extenders, and natural mold inhibitors can help you create products that reflect the trust and care consumers seek without operational disruption. Visit https://hubs.ly/Q033-stn0 to view Corbion’s full bakery portfolio.
