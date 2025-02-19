GHENT, BELGIUM — Vandemoortele has acquired Italian frozen bakery Lizzi from Forno d’Asolo SpA. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1973, Lizzi produces and distributes a wide variety of frozen products, including pastries, patisseries, bread, pizzas and focaccias. The company has turnover of 70 million euros (approximately $73 million), employing more than 240 people and operating four production plants in Northern Italy, Vandemoortele said.

“With our Italian team, we are particularly proud of this further step forward for our growth,” said Peter Boone, managing director of bakery products for Vandemoortele. “We will be able to offer our Italian customers an even wider range of specialty pastries and breakfast pastries, artisan breads, pizza and focaccias, covering the whole of Italy.”

Vandemoortele is a family-owned European food company that was founded in 1899 and has grown to manufacture and sell baked foods and food solutions to the United States and 12 European countries. Vandemoortele acquired Italian baking manufacturer Dolciaria Acquaviva SpA in May 2024.