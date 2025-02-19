WEST LAFAYETTE, IND. — Nine US grain dust explosions in 2024 caused two injuries and no fatalities, according to a nationwide annual summary. These numbers are similar to last year’s (9 explosions, 12 injuries and no fatalities) and on-par with the 10-year national average of 8.6 explosions.

“Considering the reduced number of injuries, the grain dust explosions are of low magnitude,” said Kingsly Ambrose, Purdue University professor of agricultural and biological engineering and the report’s author. “But look at the damage it can cause to the facility in terms of downtime, repair costs and litigations.”

The explosions occurred in four feed mills, three grain elevators, one ethanol plant and one corn processing plant.

The probable ignition sources were identified in two cases as smoldering grain, two as equipment malfunction, one as welding work and one as cutting work. Three ignition sources were unknown.

Grain dust, which caused six explosions, was the most common fuel source. Other fuel sources included smoldering grain and smoldering feed.

Nine states had one explosion each: Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Carolina, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

Ambrose said work to prevent explosions can start before harvest.

“Keep your equipment in good, working condition, and do preventive maintenance before the start of harvest or handling season,” Ambrose said. “Check for repairs so you don’t have any accidents. For example, belt misalignment in a bucket elevator can lead to friction, heat generation and an increased risk of dust explosion.”

In 2024, two explosions originated from smoldering grain. Once grain is harvested, Ambrose urges people to pay close attention to the condition of stored grain. Improper aeration leads to fungal growth, which causes grain and feed to smolder, increasing the risk of igniting dust in the grain bins.

“Dust is no good, both for dust explosions and for human health,” Ambrose said. “Housekeeping is very important. Keep the place clean. Make sure there is no visible settled dust or suspended dust in the air.”