CHARLOTTE, NC. — Krispy Kreme and Hulu have launched a collaboration featuring four new donuts inspired by movie theater snacks and treats. The new donut line is available for a limited time only at Krispy Kreme locations across the United States.

“The first-ever collaboration with Hulu lets our fans enjoy their favorite movie snack flavors with their favorite donut while streaming their favorite movie,” said Dave Skena, chief growth officer at Krispy Kreme.

Source: Krispy Kreme

The new collection features four varieties:

Blue Raspberry Slush: Glazed donut dipped in blue raspberry icing.

Caramel Popcorn: Unglazed donut filled with caramel popcorn cream and topped with caramel popcorn and red icing.

Cookie Dough Superstar: Unglazed donut filled with chocolate butter cream, dipped in chocolate icing and topped with cookie dough bites.

Candy Double Feature: Glazed donut dipped in white icing, topped with milk chocolate chips and chocolate flavored icing.

The new line is available individually, by the dozen and in 6-pack boxes at select grocery retailers. Krispy Kreme also is offering fans a chance to win a one-year Hulu subscription. For more information, visit krispykreme.com/promos/moviesnacks/giveaway.