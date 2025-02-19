Any year featuring the International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE) tends to see a positive impact on capital spending. IBIE 2025 will be held Sept. 13-17 in Las Vegas, and this year appears to be no different than past shows. According to Baking & Snack’s Capital Spending Survey, conducted by Cypress Research and sponsored by BEMA, two-thirds of bakery professionals plan to attend IBIE 2025.

“IBIE is a place where bakers go to see everything in one place,” said Kerwin Brown, president and chief executive officer of BEMA. “They want to talk on a deeper level, team to team. The whole experience at IBIE is such a deeper interaction and a wealth of knowledge over such a short period of time; it just cannot be matched.”

As a part of the survey, respondents were asked to anonymously share ways IBIE exhibitors could make their equipment search easier or more effective. Much of it aligned with what Brown said makes IBIE stand out as a trade show: having knowledgeable team members and decision-makers onsite as well as equipment on the show floor with demos. Bakers reported again and again that they want to see equipment running, either in person or on videos and they want to be able to inspect it closely.

Bakers also reported the need to be able to have in-depth conversations about the equipment and their projects. They expect exhibitors to be transparent about the pros and cons of their equipment, be able to talk through the capabilities and how it can integrate within their existing bakeries.

"IBIE serves as the ultimate marketplace for innovation in our industry," said Eric Dell, president and CEO of the American Bakers Association. "Bakers come to IBIE not just to discover the latest technologies and solutions but to engage in meaningful conversations to enhance and grow their businesses. By planning ahead and knowing what’s on the show floor, they can make the most of this incredible opportunity to invest in their growth and success."

Bakers also seem ready to make decisions at IBIE 2025 with 7 in 10 of those attending planning to shop for equipment. They reported that they expect exhibitors to be able to offer quotes at the trade show and offer IBIE discounts.

Brown also noted that he’s seen in a change in how bakers approach IBIE that’s reflected in the qualitative responses.

“For years, bakers had a sense of they would wait until they arrived in Vegas to see what was available and what’s new,” he said. “That’s not the case anymore. They come more prepared and with more of a plan.”

This was a common theme in how exhibitors can assist bakers as they prepare: sharing what will be displayed at IBIE ahead of time. Bakers reported that they want to plan in advance and a way they can do that is to know what equipment will be showcased ahead of time, especially through video.

This article is an excerpt from the February 2025 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Capital Spending Study, click here.