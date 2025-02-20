BOULDER, COLO. — Quinn Snacks has filled several key leadership positions.

Heather Cooper has been named chief sales officer. In her new role, Cooper will scale brands and expand retail distribution. She is currently an adviser for the snack producer Oobli and was previously an adviser for business accelerators SKU and Seed Spot. Cooper also has worked for the food company Oatly as senior vice president of sales and vice president of retail sales. Other companies Cooper has worked for include the plant-based food manufacturer Kite Hill as vice president and director of sales; Clif Bar & Co. as director of customer strategy and national account manager for Safeway; the home care manufacturer Seventh Generation as director of sales in the West region and director of customer marketing; the cosmetics company L’Oreal as national account manager of the Maybelline Garnier Division for Kroger, Walmart & Target, customer marketing manager of sales for Walmart, category insights manager of sales for CVS, and category insights manager of sales for Kmart; and the media audience measurement firm Nielsen as sales analyst.

Beth Hunsicker Parker has been named vice president of marketing. In her new role, Parker will be responsible for elevating long-term innovation, brand presence and consumer engagement at Quinn. She is currently an adjunct professor for Colorado State University, the founder and president of DotMap Marketing Partners LLC, and a member of the adviser board for Arch Pet Food. Parker was previously vice president of brand marketing for the education program Emeritus. Other companies Parker has worked for include the consumer electronics accessory company Otter Products, LLC as vice president of marketing; Nestle Purina North America as director of strategic planning, head of marketing, global dog portfolio marketing and innovation leader, brand manager, and assistant brand manager; Hershey Co. as associate marketing manager; and the advertising company Leo Burnett Worldwide, Inc. as account executive.

Randy Anderson has been promoted to chief supply chain and operations officer. In his new role, Anderson will ensure operational strength to support the growth trajectory at Quinn. He was previously vice president of supply chain and operations for the company. Anderson also has worked for Olipop PBC as vice president of supply chain and senior director of supply chain; the food and beverage service company Harmless Harvest as director of US supply chain and associate director of strategic sourcing; the food and beverage manufacturer Plum Organics as interim sales and operations planning director, senior sourcing and project manager of organics, senior materials planning manager, and demand planning manager; the food and ingredients manufacturer Basic American Foods as demand forecast analyst of marketing; and the investment bank and financial services holdings company Bank of America as senior credit products analyst and online sales specialist.

“These leadership changes mark a transformative moment for Quinn,” said Al Matulis, chief executive officer of Quinn. “Heather, Beth and Randy each bring invaluable expertise that will enhance our strategic capabilities and accelerate our ability to scale while staying true to our mission.”