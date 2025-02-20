ORLANDO — President Donald Trump’s agenda is moving at a rapid pace in Washington, DC. At the Cereals & Grains Milling & Baking Division Spring Technical Meeting, Lee Sanders, founder & President, Lee Sanders Strategy Group, provided an update on where things currently stand and what the food industry should be paying attention to and anticipating.

“I was furiously updating things as I flew down here from Washington because things are changing almost by the hour,” Sanders said. “With this new administration, we’re seeing an unprecedented pace of activity, so we’re trying to keep up and make sure that we position ourselves for any opportunities that may present themselves.”

Sanders gave an overview of President Trump’s actions, including staffing cuts he is attempting to implement across government departments in the name of efficiency, deregulation, the withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO), tariffs, appointments to the Departments of Agriculture as well as Health and Human Services, and how the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) agenda could impact the food industry. Much of these initiatives are in a “wait-and-see” limbo.

When it comes to tariffs — reciprocal tariffs, tariffs on goods from Canada, Mexico, and China as well as tariffs on steel and aluminum — Sanders recommended companies shore up their supply chains in the same way they did during the COVID-19 pandemic. The steel and aluminum tariff is scheduled to go into effect March 12. With nearly half of aluminum and about 23% of steel being imported into the United States, this could impact food packaging, production equipment, trucks and even facility construction.

“Think about your supply chain concerns,” she said. “Consider your suppliers and if you need alternative plans and longer-term plans.”

Both the National Association of Manufacturers and the North American Millers Association are leading efforts looking at how these tariffs would affect manufacturing and the food industry respectively, evaluating opportunities for those industries that rely on imports.

Federal agency staffing cuts would have an impact on the level of expertise possessed by agencies that interact with the food industry. While the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) looks to streamline government and focus on deregulation, the MAHA agenda could flip that for the food industry.

The MAHA agenda is focused on preventing and reversing growing trends of chronic disease in children and adults and will be addressing issues to include ultra-processed foods, food transparency and labeling, regulatory oversight of additives, school meal programs, SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) and pesticides. This agenda has bipartisan interest on Capitol Hill as well and could lead to changes, legislation and more regulation of the food industry.

“It’s important for the grain industry to find opportunities to communicate the nutritional value of nutrient dense grain foods and make those connections within the new administration,” Sanders said. “There is excellent science-based research and data. The industry has nutrient-dense products providing efficient and economical ways to convey nutrition and grains a carrier for other food groups. Talking about all of those things and positioning ourselves correctly is going to be critical at this time.”

Many regulatory activities at the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) are also in limbo as the new administration establishes itself. The FDA briefing webinar on the new Food Labeling Healthy Nutrient Content Claim scheduled for Feb. 20 was canceled. Comments for the Voluntary Sodium Reduction Goals: Draft Guidance were due Jan. 13. The Front of Package Nutrition Information Proposed Rule comments are due May 16. Comments for the Labeling of Plant-Based Alternatives to Animal-Derived Foods Draft Guidance for Industry are due May 7. It is unclear if these activities will move forward.

Sanders expects the Post Market Assessment on Chemicals in Food — for which comments were due Jan. 21 — will move forward at least in some form since chemicals in food are part of the MAHA agenda as well.

Comments on the Scientific Report as part of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2025-2030 review were due Feb. 10, with much discussion around ultra processed foods. It’s again unclear how the review process will move forward or potentially change.

The Farm Bill will also be a major priority for Congress this year and federal feeding programs, including SNAP), are a major part of that legislation. Other looming issues include the debt limit and the government’s budget.

“Typically with a Republican administration, we expect shrinking government and less regulation, but what makes this Administration more interesting is the potential of MAHA initiatives: What will that mean? Could that mean new regulations or changes in regulation? So our sector may be busier than others,” Sanders said.