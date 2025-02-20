ARLINGTON, VA. — Gerber Products Co., a subsidiary of Nestle SA, has launched a new snack line for children called Get’ems! The company said the new snacks feature “wholesome ingredients” such as fruits, vegetables and whole grains. In addition, the snacks do not contain synthetic coloring or high-fructose corn syrup, Gerber said.

The snack line comes in the following varieties:

Ocean World Cookies: These seashell and seahorse-shaped cookies feature iron and vitamin E. They are available in two flavors: kale, apple and blueberry; and pumpkin, apple and cinnamon.

Space Crackers: These sun, rocket and Earth-shaped crackers give children 40% of their daily iron and essential nutrient vitamin E intake to support brain development, Gerber said. They are available in three flavors: maple, pizza and Parmesan.

Roundos Puff Snack: These snacks are made with whole grain quinoa in addition to calcium that can support strong bones. They are available in four flavors: barbecue, pizza, apple cinnamon and carrot ranch.

“At Get’ems!, we’re all about making snack time a moment of discovery for kids while delivering high-quality ingredients parents can feel good about, all with tasty options,” said Jared Morgan, brand manager for Get’ems! “With playful formats like Ocean World Cookies, Space Crackers, and Roundos Puff Snack, our goal is to empower kids to take charge of their own snacking choices, while giving parents the confidence that every option is crafted with the essential nutrients that help in the development of growing kids.”

Get’ems! are available at Walmart and on Amazon, with plans to expand to other US retailers such as Target starting in March and throughout 2025. Ocean World Cookies are available with a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $3.48 per 5-oz bag, Space Crackers are available with an MSRP of $3.48 per 5-oz bag, and Roundos Puff Snack is available for an MSRP of $3.48 per 2.25-oz bag.