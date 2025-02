TOKYO — Japanese food-tech company Base Food, Inc. is expanding its Base cookies into the United States.

Made with proprietary technology, the cookies offer a balanced blend of protein, fiber and 21 “essential” vitamins and minerals in addition to combining more than 10 natural ingredients such as whole wheat, soy, kelp and rice bran, Base Food said.

Base cookies will be available on the Amazon, Walmart and Kroger websites starting Feb. 26.