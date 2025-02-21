ORLANDO, FLA. — Hershey Co. has partnered with Vitakey, a company specializing in precision nutrient delivery technology, to enhance food and beverages by increasing the nutrient stability and density of products.

“I am very excited to announce a partnership that we have with Vitakey, leveraging their technology to create a suite of health and wellness products,” said Michele Buck, chairman and chief executive officer of Hershey. “We are responding to the fact that health and wellness has distinct consumer needs, and we are standing up pillars to meet various of those needs. You can see that with our portfolio, with areas that have protein, areas that are zero sugar, etc. We also are investing in R&D and new technology to enhance macros and the consumer experience, including our focus on sugar free and on protein snacking.”

Buck didn’t specify what kinds of products Hershey and Vitakey would be developing together, or identify a timeline for when those product might be available to consumers.

Food Business News reached out to Hershey for additional details, but Hershey did not respond.

The announcement was made at the annual Consumer Analyst Group of New York conference in Orlando, where analysts, investors and corporate executives gather to discuss consumer goods — many of those executives representing food and beverage companies.

Hershey recently announced its

. The company’s full-year 2024 results included $11.2 billion in net sales — an increase of 0.3% from fiscal 2023 — while net income was $2.22 billion, equal to $10.92 per share on the common stock, an increase of 21% compared with last year. Adjusted earnings per share were $9.37, a decrease of 2.3% versus 2023.