Tortillas and flatbreads have cemented their status as a staple for American consumers. Once viewed by many as reserved only for certain cuisines, tortillas and flatbreads are today seen for what they can truly be: a canvas to create countless dishes across a variety of cuisines and eating occasions.

Jim Kabbani, chief executive officer of the Tortilla Industry Association (TIA), attributes the growth of tortillas to both demographic shifts and other factors.

“The demographic driver has been the increase in the number of people in the country who had tortillas as part of their upbringing,” Kabbani said.

This includes the United States’ rising number of Latin Americans, who accounted for 19% of the population in 2021, according to Pew Research.

“Then you’ve got the non-demographic driver, which is folks from other ethnicities who have gravitated toward tortillas, either seeking healthier food alternatives or being a bit more adventurous food wise,” he said. “When you mix all that together, that's really been what's been driving the whole market.”

A look at tortilla and flatbread sales reveals momentum across the category. Center-store hard and soft tortillas and taco kit sales rose in dollars (+3.8%) and units (+2.2%) for the 52 weeks ending Dec. 1, 2024, according to Circana. Perimeter unit sales of pita increased 8.8%, as did sales of naan (+3% in perimeter, +6% in center of store), lavash (+10% in perimeter, +6% in center of store), and refrigerated tortillas (+8%).

However, these breads’ path to staple status hasn’t been without its speed bumps, especially amid economic pressures that have consumers cutting back at the grocery store. Center-store flatbreads and wraps were hit especially hard, falling in dollars (-6.9%) and units (-8.1%) from a year ago. Perimeter tortillas, flatbreads and wraps fared better with just a 0.2% drop in dollars and unit sales.

“There are clear opportunities to grow,” said Dawn Aho, client insights principal, bakery vertical, Circana. “Consumers are faced with seemingly endless options for meal and snacking choices, so understanding consumer preferences and needs to draw them in is critical.”

Thankfully, bakers are well-positioned to capitalize on those preferences, especially among millennial and Generation Z shoppers whose purchasing power is only growing. These consumers are more willing to try globally inspired foods, value convenient and on-the-go consumption, and are seeking healthier foods with cleaner labels — all of which tortillas and flatbreads can play into.

“Based on consumer perceptions, tortillas and wraps that can extend occasions perform well, as they cater to a wide range of needs through various sizes and formats,” said Julia Mills, food and drink analyst, Mintel. “Products that offer unique flavors are particularly well-received by consumers, enhancing their appeal. Tortillas and flatbreads that emphasize clear nutritional benefits, such as high protein content, generally receive positive consumer feedback.”

Tortilla- and flatbread-based dishes such as tacos and gyros are familiar favorites for consumers, but many are unaware of how these breads can stretch far beyond these classic offerings.

“Tortilla and flatbread manufacturers have a promising opportunity to attract new customers and retain current ones by highlighting the cost-effectiveness and versatility of their products,” Mills said. “By providing creative usage ideas, such as incorporating tortillas into wraps, breakfast burritos or turning them into snacks, consumers can maximize their food budget and minimize waste.”

This has been a strategy for Kontos Foods, a Paterson, NJ-based manufacturer of flatbreads, fillo dough, baklava and supplier of gyro meats and other Mediterranean specialties. The company recently worked with a customer to create a Korean barbecue-style flatbread featuring gyro meat, bulgogi sauce, carrots and radishes, capitalizing on Asian recipes that were trending across TikTok and Instagram.

“I don't think I would ever put this on a piece of white toast, but I would put it on a flatbread,” said Demi Kontos, commercial strategy and analytics, Kontos Foods. “That reinvents the wheel for flatbread and makes people think outside the box. Keeping up with those trends and making sure that you're being relatable when you're still such a versatile product, that’s the way to go.”

Kabbani echoed this as a strategy that TIA and the tortilla industry at large are employing.

“It’s not so much a missionary sale of ‘Hey, you should try Mexican food,’ but more along the lines of broadening the base of recipes. That’s the approach we’ve been taking,” Kabbani said. “We call tortillas a food delivery platform.”

Karen Toufayan, vice president of marketing for Toufayan Bakeries, Ridgefield, NJ, recommended bakers use social media to highlight the versatility of their products. Toufayan herself frequently takes to the company’s Instagram to share recipe ideas (such as tandoori pizza and pita garlic bread), educate consumers on the different types of flatbread and demonstrate all the ways they can be used.

“Engage on social media with interactive campaigns and influencer partnerships,” she added.

Toufayan recommended bakers also leverage their retail presence when possible, including in-store sampling, strategic shelf placements, promotions and discounts.

Tortilla and flatbread makers can additionally partner with other brands to promote quick-and-easy meal solutions, Aho said, capitalizing on consumer desire for convenient food options.

“For example, a meal solution coupled with store brand meat or cheese for taco night or naan positioned with salsa and hummus for a snacking option may boost category sales,” she said. “Touting wraps, tortillas and flatbreads as multi-functional (breakfast tortillas, flatbread as pizza crust, air fried chips, etc.) is also a great way to draw in budget-conscious consumers.”

This article is an excerpt from the February 2025 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Tortillas & Flatbreads, click here.