THOMASVILLE, GA. — Flowers Foods, Inc. has completed its acquisition of Simple Mills for $795 million. Simple Mills is a manufacturer of crackers, cookies, bars and baking mixes marketed as better for you.

The transaction was first announced on Jan. 8.

“The addition of Simple Mills to our brand portfolio increases our presence in better-for-you and attractive snacking segments, diversifies our category exposure, and enhances our growth and margin prospects,” said Ryals McMullian, chairman and chief executive officer of Flowers Foods. “We look forward to supporting the Simple Mills team as they embark on a new phase of growth by broadening distribution, accelerating innovation, and amplifying brand awareness, while advancing their mission.”

Simple Mills products are marketed in more than 30,000 stores nationwide and the company had sales of approximately $240 million in 2024, according to Flowers Foods.

Kaitlin Smith, founder and CEO of Simple Mills, and her leadership team will continue to manage the business. Simple Mills also will maintain its operations in Chicago and Mill Valley, Calif., according to Flowers Foods.