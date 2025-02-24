CERRITOS, CALIF. — T. Hasegawa USA Inc., the North American subsidiary of T. Hasegawa Co., Ltd in Japan, has completed its renovation and expansion project at its Cerritos, Calif., flavor product and development facility. The project expanded the company’s facility by 50%.

The renovation, which added 2,400 square feet, included such updates as adding library compounding labs for sweet and savory flavors, a specialty area for compounding and innovating beverage flavors and a new raw material storage room.

The company also increased its applications lab space along with an upgraded pilot lab.

“The last several years have marked immense growth for T. Hasegawa USA, as we’ve continued to invest in our resources and technology to become one of the leading flavor manufacturers in North America,” said Tom Damiano, chief executive officer at T. Hasegawa. “Our newly expanded R&D facilities provide more workspace and state-of-the-art equipment to help our team better serve our customers with best-in-class flavor solutions."