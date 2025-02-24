Ramon Rivera has been a transformational leader in the baking industry — specifically, at Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, Mexico City — throughout his 44-year-long career. After getting his start at the company in 1981, Rivera has held positions throughout the organization including manufacturing, engineering, general management and supply chain, touching every aspect of the business. In his current role as senior vice president of global operations, Rivera’s experience and expertise culminate to impact the future of the largest baking company in the world.

Rivera graduated from Mexico’s National University with a degree in chemical engineering and later went on to earn an MBA from ITAM and Arizona State University. To assist in his baking career, he graduated from AIB International. To round out his education and training, he’s also attended the Advanced Management Program at IPADE, the Management Manufacturing Program at IMD and completed the MIT-Sloan program on AI: Implications for Business Strategy.

Rivera’s impact at Grupo Bimbo and its US subsidiary Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU), Horsham, Pa., cannot be overstated. At Grupo Bimbo, Rivera is credited with playing a key role in the development and implementation of the Grupo Bimbo Model, which provides a standard for the entire company. He has been a member of the company’s strategic planning committee since 2002. In a recommendation letter, Daniel Servitje, executive chairman of Grupo Bimbo, tied Rivera’s leadership to the development of management systems that have ensured resilient and robust operations at Grupo Bimbo thanks to his holistic and collaborative approach to every project he tackles.

In 2010, Rivera moved to Horsham, Pa., to lead operations at the new Bimbo Bakeries USA. His innovative ideas, industry partnerships and gracious leadership were key in transforming Bimbo Bakeries USA into the largest baking company in the United States. In addition to leading operations, Rivera played key roles in acquisitions and consolidations, including Weston Foods in 2009 and Sara Lee in 2011.

He led the construction and startup of the company’s three newest bakeries: Topeka, Kan.; Rockwall, Texas; and Lehigh Valley, Pa. Tony Gavin, president of Bimbo Bakeries USA, described these bakeries as marked by state-of-the-art technology and practical, efficient layouts, which he credits to Rivera. As senior vice president of operations and supply chain of Bimbo Bakeries USA, Rivera is credited with creating one of the most streamlined and efficient supply chains in the industry.

“Ramon has also been the main sponsor of key internal transformational initiatives to position BBU as the US baking industry leader, such as digital transformation, Superior Quality Always and Operations Excellence,” Gavin wrote in his recommendation letter.

Rivera’s impact is not limited to Grupo Bimbo, however. He is an active member of the American Society of Baking and served as the organization’s first non-American chairman for 2015 to 2016. He also served on the board of directors of AIB from 2013 to 2017. Many who wrote recommendation letters for Rivera’s nomination cited his leadership and mentorship of not only the next generation of leaders at Bimbo Bakeries USA but also supplier partners and others in the industry.

This article is an excerpt from the February 2025 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Baking Hall of Fame, click here.