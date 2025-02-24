ORLANDO, FLA. — The J.M. Smucker Co. is taking “decisive actions” to return the Hostess brand to growth, with a focus on five pillars serving as the foundation for its strategy, said Mark Smucker, president and chief executive officer of Orrville, Ohio-based J.M. Smucker Co.

In a Feb. 19 presentation at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York conference in Orlando, Smucker identified the five pillars as: delivering the base portfolio; expanding distribution; driving innovation; continuing portfolio evolution; and establishing revenue synergies.

In January, Smucker took a big first step toward advancing on its first pillar of delivering the base portfolio with the introduction of a new logo and packaging for Hostess.

“This new packaging enhances the modernity, taste and quality,” Smucker said. “Our modernized packaging is just now beginning to enter the market, and we are excited to get our new look on the shelf as we anticipate the new visual identity will drive trial and lead to more impulse buys.”

The company also has launched a new marketing campaign that Smucker said leverages Hostess’ “proven marketing model that is culturally relevant and appeals to the entire universe of sweet snackers with a focus on driving growth in younger consumers.”

A second pillar involves a focus on distribution. Smucker said Hostess is making headway on this pillar by closing gaps in its core items in existing channels and entering new channels. He said the company is excited about Hostess’ potential in whitespace opportunities in away-from-home channels.

“We have made meaningful progress with the travel and university channels and have started shipping to several new customers in the last month,” Smucker said. “Our strategy and route-to-market plans for growth will continue to accelerate as we gain distribution to service these markets and channels.”

Turning to the innovation pillar, Smucker pointed to Hostess’ success in 2024, noting the brand was the key player in the sweet baked goods category in terms of innovation in 2024, delivering 40% of all innovation dollars for the category. Already in 2025 the company has introduced Donettes fritter rings, which Smucker described as “a modern twist on apple fritters inspired by the mochi bubble donut trend popular in today’s specialty donut shops.”

Later this year the company plans to roll out Hostess Cupcake Minis.

“Consumers desire mini-form offerings, and this innovation offers smaller portions for consumers still looking for a sweet treat,” he said.

Hostess also is planning to bring back Suzy Q’s in September. Originally introduced in 1961, the snack cakes were discontinued in 2012, then reintroduced in 2015 with a different look. They were reformulated in 2018 before once again being discontinued in late 2020.

“This product was previously a top five item for the Hostess brand in our all-day snacking portfolio or non-breakfast items,” Smucker said. “Consumers have continued to ask for Suzy Q’s and we listened.”

Smucker’s fourth pillar for Hostess involves evolving the portfolio for sustained growth. While the December 2024 divestiture of the Voortman wafers business underscores the company’s strategy of focusing resources on its largest growth opportunities, more recent moves include an agreement to divest certain value brands, including the sale of a manufacturing facility in Chicago. The sale of the facility ensures the company’s manufacturing network “is optimized to mitigate costs and reduce complexity,” Smucker said.

The final pillar is establishing revenue synergies. Smucker said a key strategic benefit of the acquisition of Hostess has been the ability to expand Uncrustables sandwiches into the convenience store channel by using “our new capabilities in the channel and executing cross-promotional events between the Hostess brand and legacy Smucker’s brands.”

“We have begun executing multiple revenue driving promotions in partnerships across our portfolio of brands,” he said.