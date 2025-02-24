Keeping dividers and rounders up and running smoothly on bread, roll and bun lines means getting the basics right. It’s the same with all doughs, including those with lots of inclusions, explained Jim Fontaine, bakery director/field service manager, Reiser.

“Find the right water absorption, mix time, dough temperature and batch size to run,” Fontaine said. “Sometimes with these doughs, it is better to run smaller batches, reducing run time and using multiple mixers if you can.”

Fontaine also said using pre-soaked grains and seeds when possible can help rounders better handle a lot of inclusions. It can also help with machinability and shelf life.

“Since these doughs may be on the stiffer side, they may also require a dual axis rounding system, which Reiser offers on our rounding tables,” he said. “Or if a conical rounder is used, it may require a longer rounding track.”

Thorough distribution of inclusions begins with the mixing process, said Bruce Gingrich, sales manager, WP Bakery Group USA.

“To ensure you can work accurately, it is important to have even distribution of the inclusions,” he said. “The WP Kemper mixer both mixes accurately and also has a reverse function to fold in the inclusions at the end of the mix and not damage the inclusions.”

He also mentioned that resting the dough can help the gluten relax, improving machinability, as well as using flour dusters throughout the process.

“With a WP Bread Divider, the Voluminator option will ensure the pressure of each stroke is dialed in to exactly what is needed to maintain the weight accuracy without damaging the dough or inclusions,” added Nathan McDermott, technical sales, WP Bakery Group USA.

Andres Lopez, business development manager, Handtmann Inc., also mentioned the importance of mixing. Although some bakers may want to add inclusions to the doughs toward the end of the mixing to minimize damage, they must still ensure they are well incorporated throughout the dough.

“Handtmann has a checkweighing system right after the dividing so the dough pieces will be rejected if there’s an incorrect weight,” he pointed out. “But I think when it comes to grains and seeds, that becomes more an issue with the mixing because if they’re not getting an even distribution of the seeds, that’s going to affect it.”

Stiffer doughs actually divide better than higher hydration doughs, said Jerry Murphy, vice president of sales, Gemini Bakery Solutions.

“Dough flow into the divider can be improved with special coatings and oil in the hoppers,” he added. “Utilizing a checkweigher with a feedback loop controlling the divider weight adjustment can also offer improved accuracy over the runtime of the dough batch.”

For sensitive doughs with higher dough yields like ciabatta or baguettes, Julia Kneidinger, marketing manager for Koenig Bakery Systems, recommends a dough sheeting line for dividing.

“This enables a more gentle dough dividing process and maintains the dough structure at high speeds,” she said. “Koenig has developed the Industrie Rex AW — accurate weight — featuring an ideal combination of high-weight accuracy and gentle dough processing. The dividing and rounding system and continuously adjustable, absolutely even pusher pressure ensure highest weight accuracy with all types of dough.”

Precise control mechanisms will ensure accurate portioning and won’t slow lines down.

“AMF Flex Dividers incorporate advanced sensors and checkweighers that monitor dough properties and ensure automatic scaling accuracy,” said Bruce Campbell, executive product manager, AMF Flex. “This technology enables Flex systems to maintain high-speed precision even when working with stiffer doughs or those containing inclusions, ensuring consistent output without compromising production efficiency.”

This article is an excerpt from the February 2025 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Dividing & Rounding, click here.



