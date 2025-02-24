LIBERTY, NY. — PepsiCo, Inc. is closing a PopCorners manufacturing plant in Liberty. Layoffs at the plant are expected to begin May 21 and affect nearly 300 employees, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retaining Notification (WARN) submitted by PepsiCo with the New York State Department of Labor.

“This plant has played a vital role in producing our beloved PopCorners brand, but the pace of growth for this product line paired with broader industry pace of growth has made it difficult to sustain the site’s long-term viability,” PepsiCo said. “We deeply appreciate the contributions of our Liberty employees, and this decision does not diminish the value of their hard work and dedication. We have notified our workforce and are working closely with our employees and local community officials to provide a supportive transition.”

