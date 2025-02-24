TORONTO — Mondelez International, Inc. has named Naniss Gadel-Rab president of Mondelez Canada Inc., effective March 3. She will succeed Karla Schlieper, who is set to leave the company in early March.

Gadel-Rab will draw from more than two decades of leadership roles in supply chain, sales, strategy, marketing and e-commerce, spanning nine countries across nine continents. She previously led the foods portfolio of Unilever Canada, delivering one of the fastest growing businesses globally while doubling down on digital and social transformation with Canadian consumers, Mondelez said.