The snack food industry continues to experience robust growth, driven by evolving consumer preferences, advancements in packaging and processing technologies, and an increasing emphasis on sustainability.

The recent Snack Foods Packaging Trends white paper from PMMI, the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, provides valuable insights into the current and future state of the market, highlighting areas of investment, technology adoption and regulatory impacts.

According to the report, snack food manufacturers maintain an optimistic outlook, with 92% of respondents anticipating growth over the next three years.

Companies project an average 10.5% increase in capital spending on new machinery and technology. This growth is primarily fueled by increasing consumer demand, the introduction of new SKUs and a strong push for efficiency through automation.

Notably, more than 88% of snack food makers surveyed plan to acquire new snack food packaging or processing machinery in the coming years, reflecting an industry-wide commitment to modernization and scalability.

Manufacturers are investing heavily in labeling, decorating and coding equipment, with 40% of respondents indicating plans to acquire such machinery.

Other high-priority investments include form/fill/seal machinery, palletizing, wrapping and bundling systems.

A shift toward customizable and modular equipment is evident, allowing manufacturers to accommodate different packaging sizes and formats. The demand for increased throughput and operational efficiency is also driving the adoption of automated and artificial intelligence (AI) driven machinery.

Despite technological advancements, hiring and training skilled workers remain significant challenges.

Many companies struggle to keep their workforce trained on increasingly complex machinery, while turnover among machine operators remains high. Some firms are turning to virtual reality-based training modules and AI-driven troubleshooting to bridge the knowledge gap and reduce downtime.

Sustainability also remains a major focus, with companies prioritizing recyclable materials, waste reduction and eco-friendly packaging solutions.

However, approaches vary widely, with some companies leading the charge and others taking incremental steps toward sustainability.

The regulatory landscape, particularly extended producer responsibility policies, also impacts decision-making. Many manufacturers are adapting their packaging to comply with state-specific and international regulations.

Beyond sustainability, manufacturers are exploring automation, predictive maintenance and AI-driven diagnostics to enhance productivity.

Many companies also invest in food safety innovations, such as advanced X-ray detection and improved cleaning processes, to reduce contamination risks.

