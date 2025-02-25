Slow Dough Bread Co., Houston, Texas, prides itself on its commitment to slow fermentation. The team is so proud, in fact, that the company refuses to take on no-time doughs. Despite this the company culture is one of saying yes to customers, especially when it comes to new products. If it’s bread, they’re going to make it. Because of the plethora of SKUs the bakery already has in play, when a customer asks for a new product, they check if it’s something they’re already doing.

“We like to work with what we have,” said Gus Guerrero, human resources administration. “Maybe we’re already making that product, or we’re making something similar that just needs to be varied a little. But the answer is never ‘no’; we always want to work it in.”

Guerrero will work with the head baker and packer and turn out a prototype to a customer in about a week.

“We’re lightning fast at R&D because of our versatility, and we’re a tight-knit group,” said Andrew Sanchez, vice president of operations and sales. “It’s just me, Gus and the production team, and our production manager knows how to turn a customer’s vision into reality.”

Guerrero may have the title of human resources, but he’s really a jack-of-all-trades at the company. Working in what Sanchez described as “a scrappy bakery” requires everyone to wear a lot of hats, Andrew Sanchez, vice president of operations and sales, included. Guerrero also handles inside sales and R&D. When a new customer comes on board, he is the one going to the restaurant to observe how they run things and learn what their expectations are so Slow Dough can meet them.

“People have moved away from a commercial product toward a more artisan one, especially after the pandemic,” Guerrero said about the trends he’s seen. “Customers value our hands-on, old way of doing things. When we do tours for the restaurant groups, they’re excited to not see a bunch of conveyors, and we’re nimble enough to be able to say yes to them.”

