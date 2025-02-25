KANSAS CITY — The potential consequence of tariffs on trade flows and commodity prices, updates on fiery ingredient markets including those for eggs and cocoa and the emerging ways artificial intelligence is enhancing procurement systems will be among topics addressed at the 2025 Sosland Purchasing Seminar.

The annual event, which brings together purchasing executives from food processing and foodservice companies together with ingredient suppliers, will be held June 8-10 at the Loews Kansas City hotel.

“Purchasing executives always confront unknowns, but external forces this year are particularly unsettling,” said Josh Sosland, editor of Milling & Baking News and president of Sosland Publishing. “Trade policy has a major impact on supply and demand and market prices, and the uncertainty prevailing around trade during the first weeks of the Trump administration shows developments require a close watch. For users of cocoa and eggs, market developments in recent months have been challenging, and numerous other markets have experienced volatility as well.”

Discussing global grain markets and bakery flour to open the program June 9 will be veteran presenter Steve Freed, a senior ag consultant for ADM Investor Services, and his presentation will be followed by a review by Bill Lapp of the still unfolding effects of US and global trade policy changes. Lapp, who is president of Advanced Economic Solutions, also will offer an update on cash wheat markets.

Other presenters during the opening session will be Ankush Bhandari, Verition Fund Management, discussing feed grains and millfeed; Alex Norton, Beeson & Associates, Inc., edible oils and bakery shortening; and Drew Lerner, World Weather, Inc., offering an update on global weather and the impact on markets.

Following lunch, Hayden Wands of Grupo Bimbo will moderate a markets panel, which will be followed by a sweeteners presentation by Ron Sterk of Sosland Publishing Co.

Breakout sessions later Monday afternoon will give the audience updates on commodities, including meat/poultry, eggs, cocoa, dairy, spices, packaging and fruit, together with presentations offering purchasing executives risk management tools.

Tuesday morning will feature presentations on the economy, energy, transportation and consumer trends. New to the program this year will be a presentation by Prerna Dhawan, chief product officer, Beroe Inc. Dhawan will describe how AI is being used by procurement and purchasing teams to harness unconventional data to predict supply disruptions and price fluctuations in food ingredient procurement.

Other highlights in the program include:

Meat/poultry — protein markets have been among the most volatile so far in 2025; the presentation will explore the current supply and demand dynamics fueling this turmoil.

Packaging — products including plastics, paper and aluminum have been swept up in the volatility of trade war saber rattling. With Canada a major supplier of packaging feedstock and Mexico a consumer of American materials, markets have been buffeted by uncertainty.

Eggs — amid the worst outbreak in three years of highly pathogenic avian influenza, the impact of HPAI and its market consequences will be discussed.

Cocoa — An update on this market will include insights in the area of sustainability in both the current market picture and the outlook.

Consumer trends — a presentation on the central role in consumer product purchasing decisions driven by life stage, lifestyle, shopping habits, purchasing decisions and dietary choices.

For those new to purchasing, a primer on market fundamentals will be offered the afternoon of June 8, led by Mike Irgang of Global Risk Management Corp. The session precedes the opening reception Sunday evening.

“While the program is content intensive, the Sosland Purchasing Seminar offers numerous networking opportunities for registrants,” Sosland said. “These include the opening reception to be held at Kansas City’s Union Station, a lunch at the Loews on Monday and breakfast both days at the hotel, and a cocktail reception Monday evening at the historic J. Reiger Co. Distillery. The event is a great opportunity to connect with old industry friends and to meet new ones.”

Additional information, including how to register, may be found at https://www.purchasingseminar.com/.

You can register at Personal Information - Sosland Purchasing Seminar.