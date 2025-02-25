HANNOVER, GERMANY — Martin Braun-Gruppe, based in Hannover and a provider of bakery ingredients and frozen baked foods, has expanded into the US food market by acquiring Hoff’s Bakery based in Malden, Mass. Founded in 1983, Hoff’s Bakery offers cakes, desserts and dome-shaped cakes that are distributed fully finished and frozen to retail customers and foodservice providers in the United States.

Nicole Paparian, the daughter of founder Vincent Frattura, will continue as chief executive officer at Hoff’s Bakery.

“We deeply value the exceptional product quality, customer orientation and passionate work that the Hoff’s Bakery team has demonstrated over the past decades,” said Detlev Krüger, chairman and CEO of Martin Braun-Gruppe. “It is our priority to build on this tradition and continue evolving. This acquisition marks an important first step into the US market. Our strategy is to grow further in North America both organically and through acquisitions in the coming years.”

Martin Braun-Gruppe develops, produces and distributes a range of convenience products for the baking, confectionery and gastronomy industries. The products are sold worldwide in over 70 countries to wholesalers, retailers, bakeries, pastry shops, foodservice providers and industrial businesses. The Hoff’s Bakery portfolio includes cakes, tarts, individual desserts and “Mini Bombs.” The products are distributed to supermarkets, foodservice providers and private customers.