NEW YORK — IFF has unveiled changes to its executive leadership team.

Simon Herriott, president of Health and Biosciences, is stepping down from his position after 21 years at IFF, effective March 1. Leticia Goncalves is succeeding Herriott as the company’s new president of Health and Biosciences.

The company named Andy Muller as its president of Food Ingredients, which was effective in December 2024.

Yuvraj Arora has been promoted from president of the company’s Nourish division to president, taste division and chief commercial officer.

Goncalves joins the company from ADM, where she most recently was president of precision fermentation and ADM Ventures. Earlier, she was president global foods and specialty ingredients.

She joined ADM in February 2020 as president, global specialty ingredients.

Muller joined the company from Corbion where he most recently was president of sustainable food solutions. Earlier, he was with DuPont Nutrition and Health for approximately 11 years. He most recently was senior vice president global sales marketing and innovations before joining Corbion.

Prior to joining IFF in June 2023, Arora was with the Kellogg Co. most recently as president, US categories Kellogg North America. Arora joined Kellogg in February 2022 as director of marketing for the company’s India unit.

“Since 2019, Simon has driven growth and operational effectiveness through innovation, customer intimacy and supply chain development as president of our Health and Biosciences business unit,” said Erik Fyrwald, chief executive officer of IFF. “We’re grateful for Simon’s tremendous contributions to IFF and wish him well for the future. His dedication and leadership will leave a lasting impact on our organization.

“We’re excited to welcome Leticia to IFF. Her extensive experience driving P&L growth in innovation-led businesses and accelerating high-performing teams—coupled with her knowledge of our end markets – will be a great addition to our leadership team. I’m confident Leticia will continue to build on our cutting-edge biotechnology platform of probiotics, cultures and enzymes and drive our next phase of business growth.”