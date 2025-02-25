OLATHE, KAN. — James L. Thomasson, retired executive vice president of sales at Cereal Ingredients, Inc. (CII Foods), died Jan. 31. He was 85 years old.

Thomasson was instrumental in the startup of CII Foods shortly after the company was founded in 1990 by Robert W. Hatch. He continued to be a driving force of the sales department, helping foster a culture of integrity-driven innovation, delivering quality food ingredients while building partnerships rooted in trust, until his retirement in 2015, according to CII Foods.

“Jim’s leadership style, combined with his food/baking industry and sales expertise, was exceptional and earned him the respect of many in the industry,” CII Foods said.

Survivors include his wife, Karen; two daughters, Rebecca Leseberg (Jay) and Tricia May (John), a son, Steven (Vella), seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two sons, Kevin and Michael, and a daughter, Suzanne Neitenbach.