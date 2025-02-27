Known as both an incredible baker and teacher, Ron Zelch touched countless lives over his career, inspiring generations of bakers and ensuring a stronger future for the industry. His immeasurable impact earned him a spot in the American Society of Baking’s Baking Hall of Fame.

“When you google ‘a baker,’ an image of Mr. Zelch should appear,” said Jeremiah Tilghman, chief operating officer of Better Butter, Salt Lake City. “In my 24 years in the baking industry, he must be in the top three of the most knowledgeable, respected and influential bakers.”

Baking runs in Zelch’s blood — he was born into a family of bakers and grew up working at his family bakery. In 1979, Zelch joined the American Institute of Baking (AIB) as the director of bread and roll production. During his 24 years of teaching at AIB, Zelch became well known for his ability to connect with every student, as well as his unparalleled baking knowledge. This included a switch from bread and roll instruction to cake and sweet goods halfway through his tenure, making him the only instructor to teach both courses.

“He could teach and literally do it all,” Tilghman said. “He knew both large-scale commercial bakeries as well as small-scale retail bakeries. … He was helpful with all his students from all walks of the earth, from big companies to small companies and bakers to non-bakers. He ‘had a way’ to make everyone understand.”

Zelch’s connection with his students even went beyond the classroom.

“Every year, he would invite all his students over for some sort of home/yard improvement project,” Tilghman said. “Everyone in the class was more than willing to lend a helping hand. … He was respected by all, and all loved helping Mr. Zelch.”

E.B. Russell, baking business development manager, Lesaffre, said Zelch helped her find her path in a male-dominated industry.

“As a young woman entering this industry full of men, it was important to have a pillar of the baking community treat me with respect, value my ideas and spirit, and help me navigate difficult situations,” she said. “He changed my life with his knowledge, his help, his guidance and his kindness. He reminded me that this was an industry I could and would participate in.”

In total, Zelch instructed more than 2,900 students over his career, though the real number of people who learned from him is even greater.

“If we could quantify all the individuals who attended any training session that Ron taught, I would imagine this number would double if not triple,” said Aaron Clanton, instructor for the Baker’s National Education Foundation.

Zelch left AIB in 2003 to join American Ingredients, which merged with Corbion in 2006. He retired in 2016 but continues to advocate for the industry, traveling around the world to educate bakers on the production of bread, sweet goods, snack cakes and English muffins.

“I don’t think it is possible to know how many tens of thousands of people Ron has positively impacted in our industry,” said Jesse Weilert, vice president of innovation, Flowers Foods, Thomasville, Ga. “But I can say with conviction that our industry is a much better place because of his contributions.”

This article is an excerpt from the February 2025 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Baking Hall of Fame, click here.