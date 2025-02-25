Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:





While packaged bread may hold 99% household penetration, the future is unclear in how much that will remain, according to consumer insights research from the Grain Foods Foundation (GFF).

“Younger and multicultural consumers are looking at bread very differently than Generation X and boomer consumers, and the young and multicultural consumers have expectations and preference that I think will continue to shape the category for years to come,” said Erin Ball, executive director of GFF, in this episode of Since Sliced Bread.

The study looked at consumer attitudes toward packaged bread and broke down the data by age and ethnicity, revealing some interesting findings in light of the United States’ ever-diversifying population. In this episode, Ball dives into the findings and what bread manufacturers can learn about where the category may be headed.

“I think our bakers know that people are bringing new expectations and perceptions to the bread aisle, and I see a lot of response in the number and diversity of products,” Ball said.

Listen to this episode of Since Sliced Bread to learn more about those new expectations and how it might impact the future of the bread category.

