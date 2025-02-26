NEW YORK — IFF is growing its US and global presence in the healthy snacks market with the expansion of its Cedar Rapids, Iowa, facility.

IFF is investing approximately $70 million toward the 47,000-square-foot expansion project, which is expected to be fully operational in the latter half of 2026.

“Our Cedar Rapids plant will be equipped with cutting-edge technologies, allowing us to provide US-made Taura by IFF fruit ingredients that can be easily integrated into food manufacturing processes,” said Andy Muller, president of Food Ingredients. “Additionally, sustainability is at the forefront of this project, aligning with our commitment to do more good.”

The Cedar Rapids facility is the first US IFF facility to manufacture Taura by IFF ingredients, Muller added. The company currently produces the Taura ingredients in Belgium and New Zealand.

The Taura ingredients are fruit and vegetable pieces and pastes that may help manufacturers to infuse long shelf-life food products with the multi-sensory appeal of real fruit, according to the company.