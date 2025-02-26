CHICAGO — Mondelez International has partnered with the Wisconsin-based, family-owned cheese company Sargento to launch a new line of cheese crackers called Sargento cheese bakes.

Made with Sargento cheese and herbs, the crackers come in three flavors: aged white cheddar and rosemary, pepper jack, and Parmesan and oregano, Mondelez said.

Both companies previously collaborated in 2021 when Sargento Balanced Breaks Cheese & Crackers Snacks featured various Mondelez cracker brands.

“Cheese lovers deserve snacks that celebrate quality ingredients and exceptional taste,” said Miguel Zorrilla, vice president of Mondelez International. “With Sargento Cheese Bakes, we’re bringing together premium Sargento cheese and Mondelez expertise as a leading maker of crackers to deliver an exciting and delicious snacking experience that beautifully highlights the best of both brands.”

Sargento cheese bakes will be available in 4.5-oz pouches at national retailers for a suggested retail price of $4.99 starting in March