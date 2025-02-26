NORTHBROOK, ILL. – Lee Brooks has been named chief operating officer at the Northbrook global headquarters of Bell Flavors & Fragrances.

Brooks joined the company in January 2020 as vice president of fragrance operations in Middletown, NY, and then was promoted to vice president of global flavor and fragrance operations in Northbrook. He has more than 25 years of experience in the flavor industry, including more than 15 years at Givaudan.

“Since joining our team, Lee has consistently demonstrated a remarkable ability to drive operational excellence, while taking on more responsibilities and fostering a culture of teamwork focused on safety and continuous improvement,” said Ron Stark, president and chief executive officer. “Lee leads by example with thorough execution and follow-through, and he demonstrates a personal commitment to each direct report, his team and our company’s success.”

Brooks said, “I am truly honored and grateful for this opportunity. I look forward to continuing to work alongside the talented and dedicated teams at Bell. Together, we will refine our processes, embrace innovation, and leverage our automated, global infrastructure to streamline operations and deliver exceptional service to customers worldwide.”