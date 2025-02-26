SEONGNAM-SI, SOUTH KOREA — Paris Baguette, a multinational bakery-cafe chain owned by SPC Group, has opened a new regional manufacturing hub in Johor, Malaysia.

The company said the manufacturing hub is designed to support its rapid expansion across key international markets and is equipped with seven advanced production lines, enabling an output of 100 million bakery products per year. The facility also has achieved halal certification, Paris Baguette said.

“Food is more than just what we eat — through food, we connect with people, honor our heritage, and create meaningful experiences that bring communities together,” said Hur Young In, chairman of SPC Group. “With the Johor Production Centre as a strategic hub, we aim to bring wholesome and delightful flavors to the 2 billion consumers in the halal market, spanning Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and beyond. This milestone is not only about business expansion, but also about building stronger connections, creating job opportunities, and celebrating the rich and diverse cultures of the communities we serve.”

Branded as a French-inspired, neighborhood bakery cafe, Paris Baguette offers bread and pastries baked fresh daily, along with artisan cakes, savory lunch items and artisan coffee beverages.

Outside its over 3,700 bakery cafes in South Korea, the chain now has more than 600 locations in 14 countries, including the United States, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, China and Asia-Pacific region. In October, Paris Baguette signed agreements to enter Thailand, Brunei and Laos and opened its 600th international location in Toronto. The 200th North American location opened in Glen Ellyn, Ill., in early December. More recently, Paris Baguette said in January that it plans to build a $160 million commercial bakery in Burleson, Texas, in an effort to expand its franchise into the United States.