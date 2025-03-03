CPM’s Triple Pass: 40 Years of Innovation & Efficiency

13
Industrial drying is a crucial step in snack-food production, but traditional systems often demand excessive factory space and rely on a single energy source. This leaves manufacturers vulnerable to price fluctuations and sustainability challenges. For over 40 years, CPM’s Triple Pass Dryer has provided an innovative solution, offering compact efficiency, energy flexibility, and high performance.
A Legacy of Innovation
Originally developed in 1985 by a UK-based company that later became Planet Dryers, the Triple Pass Dryer quickly earned a reputation for efficiency and reliability. It became a preferred drying solution across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, India, Australia, Russia, China, and Latin America. With Planet Dryers now part of CPM, this proven technology is expanding into North America, marking a new chapter in its legacy.
“As we celebrate 40 years of the Triple Pass Dryer, it’s exciting to bring its performance to North America,” says Ross Vinten, UK Operations Manager at CPM Process Solutions. “Trusted by manufacturers worldwide, it’s now reaching a whole new audience.”
Compact, Modular & Future-Ready
The Triple Pass Dryer has continually evolved to meet industry demands, embracing technological advancements while maintaining its core benefits.
“Energy costs and sustainability goals are always shifting,” says Vinten. “The dryer’s modularity allows manufacturers to adapt seamlessly.”
Built for Hygiene & Reliability
Snack production lines often run 24/6, with limited time for maintenance. The Triple Pass Dryer is designed for easy cleaning and consistent reliability.
“Our customers expect equipment that just works,” says Vinten. “With our global support, we ensure it stays that way.”
Advanced Automation for Precision Control
CPM offers a range of automation solutions to integrate the Triple Pass Dryer seamlessly into manufacturing environments. CPM’s Automation team can additionally integrate the Triple Pass control system into an overall facility CSADA/MES system that includes upstream and downstream processes.
Innovation at CPM’s U.S. Test Facility
The first U.S.-based Triple Pass Dryer is now installed at CPM’s Horsham Innovation Center in Pennsylvania. This test facility allows manufacturers to validate drying processes before full-scale implementation.
“Having a U.S.-based Triple Pass Dryer is a game-changer,” says Vinten. “It’s a resource for customers to optimize their processes before investing.”
Looking Ahead: Hydrogen-Powered Drying
CPM is actively testing hydrogen as a heat source in collaboration with a major snack manufacturer and the UK’s Health and Safety Executive (HSE). Early trials show the Triple Pass Dryer can maintain consistent performance using hydrogen, paving the way for a more sustainable future.
“The ability to switch seamlessly to hydrogen is a major step toward energy independence,” says Vinten.
The Triple Pass Advantage
For snack-food manufacturers, the Triple Pass Dryer delivers key benefits:
Discover the Triple Pass Dryer
The Triple Pass Dryer’s journey from a trusted European solution to a global leader is one of precision, efficiency, and adaptability. Now, with CPM’s worldwide reach, manufacturers everywhere can take advantage of this innovative drying solution.
For more information, visit Triple Pass Dryer | CPM
