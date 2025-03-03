 Skip To Content
Subscribe for Free

CPM’s Triple Pass: 40 Years of Innovation & Efficiency

0226-CPM.jpg
Source: CPM
03.03.2025

Industrial drying is a crucial step in snack-food production, but traditional systems often demand excessive factory space and rely on a single energy source. This leaves manufacturers vulnerable to price fluctuations and sustainability challenges. For over 40 years, CPM’s Triple Pass Dryer has provided an innovative solution, offering compact efficiency, energy flexibility, and high performance.

A Legacy of Innovation

Originally developed in 1985 by a UK-based company that later became Planet Dryers, the Triple Pass Dryer quickly earned a reputation for efficiency and reliability. It became a preferred drying solution across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, India, Australia, Russia, China, and Latin America. With Planet Dryers now part of CPM, this proven technology is expanding into North America, marking a new chapter in its legacy.

“As we celebrate 40 years of the Triple Pass Dryer, it’s exciting to bring its performance to North America,” says Ross Vinten, UK Operations Manager at CPM Process Solutions. “Trusted by manufacturers worldwide, it’s now reaching a whole new audience.”

Compact, Modular & Future-Ready

The Triple Pass Dryer has continually evolved to meet industry demands, embracing technological advancements while maintaining its core benefits.

  • Compact Efficiency: Its stacked conveyor system maximizes drying capacity in a small footprint, making it ideal for space-constrained facilities. Despite its size, it delivers high throughput with precision and energy savings.
  • Modular Energy Flexibility: Manufacturers can choose from gas, steam, or electricity, allowing them to adapt to fluctuating energy costs and sustainability goals.
  • Low Cost of Ownership: Operational efficiency, minimal wear parts, and easy maintenance reduce overall costs.

“Energy costs and sustainability goals are always shifting,” says Vinten. “The dryer’s modularity allows manufacturers to adapt seamlessly.”

Built for Hygiene & Reliability

Snack production lines often run 24/6, with limited time for maintenance. The Triple Pass Dryer is designed for easy cleaning and consistent reliability.

  • Hygienic Design: Smooth surfaces minimize debris accumulation, and key components like conveyors and plenums are easily accessible.
  • Minimal Downtime: High-quality materials and precision engineering ensure continuous operation with minimal interruptions.
  • Reliable Support: CPM’s aftermarket team provides maintenance, spare parts, and expert assistance to keep production running smoothly.

“Our customers expect equipment that just works,” says Vinten. “With our global support, we ensure it stays that way.”

Advanced Automation for Precision Control

CPM offers a range of automation solutions to integrate the Triple Pass Dryer seamlessly into manufacturing environments. CPM’s Automation team can additionally integrate the Triple Pass control system into an overall facility CSADA/MES system that includes upstream and downstream processes.

  • Real-Time Monitoring: Optimized energy usage and streamlined operation enhance efficiency.
  • Customizable Control Systems: Configurations tailored to each facility ensure precision and adaptability.
  • Full Integration: The dryer’s control system can be connected to broader facility automation for complete oversight.
Explosion-proof-ipad.jpgSource: ©CPM


Innovation at CPM’s U.S. Test Facility

The first U.S.-based Triple Pass Dryer is now installed at CPM’s Horsham Innovation Center in Pennsylvania. This test facility allows manufacturers to validate drying processes before full-scale implementation.

“Having a U.S.-based Triple Pass Dryer is a game-changer,” says Vinten. “It’s a resource for customers to optimize their processes before investing.”

Looking Ahead: Hydrogen-Powered Drying

CPM is actively testing hydrogen as a heat source in collaboration with a major snack manufacturer and the UK’s Health and Safety Executive (HSE). Early trials show the Triple Pass Dryer can maintain consistent performance using hydrogen, paving the way for a more sustainable future.

“The ability to switch seamlessly to hydrogen is a major step toward energy independence,” says Vinten.

The Triple Pass Advantage
 For snack-food manufacturers, the Triple Pass Dryer delivers key benefits:

  • Energy Efficiency & Flexibility: Adaptable to multiple heat sources, reducing costs and aligning with sustainability goals.
  • Increased Throughput in a Compact Footprint: Maximizes production capacity while saving valuable factory space.
  • Reliable, Precise Drying: Ensures consistent results for various snack products.
  • Future-Ready Design: Modular adaptability allows for scaling and evolving production needs. 
Main-Image-1200x800.pngSource: ©CPM



Discover the Triple Pass Dryer

The Triple Pass Dryer’s journey from a trusted European solution to a global leader is one of precision, efficiency, and adaptability. Now, with CPM’s worldwide reach, manufacturers everywhere can take advantage of this innovative drying solution.


For more information, visit Triple Pass Dryer | CPM

Equipment Suppliers
Sign up for our free newsletters
From breaking news to R&D insights, we’ll send you the top stories affecting the industry.		 Subscribe
Subscribe for Free

Featured Webinars

Current Issues & Directories

Popular Articles

Popular Galleries

©2025 SOSLAND PUBLISHING COMPANY
Design, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing