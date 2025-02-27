SYDNEY — The Arnott’s Group has opened a multimillion-dollar manufacturing facility in Rowville, Victoria.

Spanning more than 484,000 square feet, the new facility is meant to advance the “better-for-you growth ambitions” at Arnott, the company said. The site features three main manufacturing areas: a dedicated allergen-free and extruded products zone, a research and development culinary center, and two logistics warehouses. It will produce 180 million muesli and protein bars, 40 million oat sachets, and 300 million bowls of muesli each year. Brands that this facility will manufacture include Freedom Cereals, Messy Monkeys, Sunsol, Heritage Mill, Arnold’s Farm, Arnott’s Treatles and Sam’s Pantry.

“We know that Australian consumers are increasingly seeking nutritious snacking options that deliver on both taste and quality,” said George Zoghbi, chief executive officer of the Arnott’s Group. “Rowville gives us unparallelled manufacturing capabilities to grow our better-for-you portfolio and offer consumers greater choice across supermarket aisles.”

Arnott said the opening is part of a suite of investments the company has made across its domestic manufacturing network.