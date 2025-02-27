CHICAGO — Mondelez International, Inc. will launch a new flavor in its Ritz cracker brand: hot honey.

The new flavor features a flaky texture and hot honey taste, combining buttery richness with fiery sweetness, Mondelez said.

The launch of the crackers follows other spicy Ritz flavors launched within the last year, including Ritz Bits spicy queso from December 2024 and Ritz toasted chips sweet habanero from March 2024.

“We’re always looking for new ways to surprise and delight our fans, and Hot Honey delivers a flavor combination that’s both bold and delicious,” said Steven Saenen, vice president of marketing for Ritz. “The sweet heat profile brings a unique twist to our classic cracker, and we can’t wait for people to try it.”

Ritz hot honey crackers will be available in 13.7-oz boxes at major food retailers across the United States.