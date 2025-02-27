ORRVILLE, OHIO — The J.M. Smucker Co. has promoted Judd Freitag to senior vice president and general manager of Pet and Sweet Baked Snacks. He will succeed Dan O’Leary, who is leaving the company effective March 7.

Freitag has been with J.M. Smucker for more than 15 years, most recently as vice president, general manager and marketing of Pet, a business unit that the company said he has been “instrumental” in turning around. He also has held a series of leadership roles within finance, corporate strategy and brand marketing at the company.

In his new role, Freitag will lead the advancement of the company’s Sweet Baked Snacks strategy to drive growth for the Hostess brand, including delivering the base portfolio, expanding distribution, driving innovation, continuing portfolio evolution, and establishing revenue synergies.

He received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Kent State University and a master’s degree in finance from Ashland University.

“The promotion of Judd reflects our commitment to the Hostess brand and taking the necessary actions to return the Hostess brand to growth, while continuing to deliver the Pet business,” said Mark Smucker, chairman, president and chief executive officer.

In addition to the promotion of Freitag, J.M. Smucker unveiled two personnel moves in connection with its decision to decouple its supply chain and manufacturing organizations. Bryan Hutson will assume the expanded responsibility for the company’s supply chain activities in the role of senior vice president, information services and supply chain. Hutson currently oversees information services, the transformation office, and portfolio operations. Meanwhile, Randy Day will continue to have responsibility for manufacturing as senior vice president, operations.