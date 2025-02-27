Increasing consumer demand for bread products offering better-for-you benefits is driving much of the new product innovation across tortillas and flatbreads.

“Products emphasizing high protein are particularly appealing, especially to millennials,” said Karen Toufayan, vice president of marketing for Toufayan Bakeries, Ridgefield, NJ. “Reducing sugar intake also remains a priority, with consumers favoring products labeled as no or low sugar. A ‘clean’ label with minimal processed ingredients or preservatives, as well as plant-based or vegan callouts continue to grab consumers’ attention.”

Protein claims are up 12% vs. a year ago for center store and perimeter tortillas, flatbreads and wraps, while “no preservatives” rose 6% and “100% natural” increased 2%, Circana reported.

“In keeping with healthier lifestyles and low-carb trends, tortilla brands have introduced keto-friendly, lower-carb and gluten-free options,” said Dawn Aho, client insights principal, bakery vertical, Circana.

Mission Foods, for example, a subsidiary of Irving, Texas-based Gruma, recently expanded its popular Carb Balance line with Chipotle and Flour varieties, as well as Zero Net Carb Soft Taco Tortillas.

The low-carb trend has become huge for Kontos Foods, Patterson, NJ on the retail side, said Demi Kontos, commercial strategy and analytics. The company offers a Greek Lifestyle Flatbread offering 15 grams of protein per serving and touting fewer carbs and calories and less sugar.

“That's actually one of our bestsellers,” Kontos said. “A lot of people love it for those reasons”

She added that demand for gluten-free flatbreads has increased, especially in foodservice. While originally gluten-free products were primarily for those with celiac disease, today they’re appealing to more consumers who are simply “gluten-conscious,” Kontos said.

“Some people are eating more gluten-free products because they are increasingly more aware of how gluten may impact their digestion,” she said. “They could eat it, but they just don't like the way that they feel after it.”

For Ozery Bakery, Vaughan, Ontario, added fiber and protein is a focus in its new products, and the company continues to emphasize a clean label to meet consumer demand for simpler and natural ingredients.

“All of our products are vegan, non-GMO, free from top allergens and free of artificial preservatives, colors and flavors — making them accessible for a wide range of dietary preferences,” Pacitto said.

While not exactly a BFY claim, Kontos added that younger consumers especially value breads with an artisanal, hand-made feel. All of Kontos Foods’ flatbreads are stretched by hand so that no two pieces look exactly the same.

“There is a clear difference in quality and flavor that is valued,” she said.

Kontos highlights this hand-stretched quality on all its packaging and does the same for its high protein and low carb products. Julia Mills, food and drink analyst, Mintel, noted that making these claims clear and easy -to find can reinforce a product’s BFY reputation and help it stand out in a crowded food aisle.

“Brands can take BFY messaging one step further by connecting healthy enhancements to tangible and sought-after benefits — for example, fiber for gut health — that align with dietary goals,” she said.

However, she cautioned that consumer hesitancy may arise from alternative, “free-from” tortillas and wraps, as longer ingredient lists may turn off label-conscious shoppers.

This article is an excerpt from the February 2025 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Tortillas & Flatbreads, click here.