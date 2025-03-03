SALINA, KAN. — Repco promoted Jason Creed to president. He has served as the company’s chief financial officer since August 2018.

In his new role, Creed will focus on leading Repco’s strategic initiatives, driving revenue growth and fostering team development and collaboration.

“Jason’s promotion to president is a natural progression given his deep understanding of our business, his strong financial acumen and his ability to drive operational improvements,” said Monte White, chief executive officer, Repco. “I am confident that he will continue to strengthen Repco’s position in the marketplace and drive future success.”

Prior to joining Repco, Creed spent 16 years in the agricultural cooperative industry, including nine years as controller for Farmers Cooperative Conway Springs and seven years at MKC, where he served as both controller and director of energy operations. Additionally, he held the position of CFO at Star Seed for five years.

Repco is a provider of nutritional ingredient blends for commercial mills, bakeries, and food and beverage manufacturers.